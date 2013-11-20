EMERGING MARKETS-SQM, Cencosud hit Chile's stocks; Fed curbs IPC

MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chilean stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, led lower by steep drops in the shares of fertilizer producer and miner SQM and retailer Cencosud, while the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes limited the Mexican market’s gains.

Mexico’s IPC index rose 0.37 percent. Brazil’s markets were closed for a national holiday.

Mexican stocks gained momentum in the morning after a national holiday on Monday, and a shortened session due to technical difficulties on Tuesday made for a difficult few days of trading.

But they lost ground later in the day after the minutes of the Fed’s Oct. 29-30 policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that Fed officials felt they could decide to start scaling back the U.S. central bank’s massive asset-purchase program at one of its next few meetings if needed.

The Fed’s asset-buying program has propped up emerging market assets as investors look for better yields. Any withdrawal is seen as damaging to Latin American stocks.

Chile’s IPSA index dropped 1.05 percent. Shares of fertilizer producer and miner SQM fell nearly 6 percent after the company reported a 15.9 percent drop in third-quarter profit. Shares of retailer Cencosud lost 2.29 percent, dragging the index into the red.

In Mexico, bread maker Grupo Bimbo drove losses, losing 2.73 percent, while miner Grupo Mexico fell 0.51 percent.