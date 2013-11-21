EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip on China, Fed outlook

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.68 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.27 pct SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks dropped on Thursday after a market holiday, with investors eyeing the potential reduction of U.S. monetary stimulus and weaker economic data from top trade partner China. Mexico's IPC index climbed for the second straight day, while Chile's bourse edged lower. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.68 percent to 52,674.36. A business survey in China, a major buyer of Latin American commodities exports, suggested economic growth may have peaked in the third quarter. The outlook for Chinese growth often drives prices for widely-traded Brazilian stocks such as iron ore miner Vale SA, which dropped 1 percent. Shares of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 1.4 percent after the company delayed a decision on a new pricing methodology for domestic gasoline and diesel that would better reflect international benchmarks. Currently, Petrobras imports fuel to meet domestic demand while selling it at a loss at the government's insistence in order to help control inflation. Brazilian stocks were also playing catch-up with foreign markets after Wednesday's holiday, when minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting suggested a potential tapering of its massive bond-buying program in coming months. "The market returned to speculation that this could happen in December, creating a rise in the dollar and uncertainty for markets," said Fausto Gouveia, an economist with Legan Asset Management in Sao Paulo. Shares of real estate developer BR Properties SA jumped 8.5 percent after the company announced it would sell all of its industrial warehouses and logistics facilities for $1.38 billion. The company said in a filing that the funds would be used to pay dividends and reduce debt. Shares of telecommunications firm Tim Participacoes SA rose 4.5 percent after the head of parent company Telecom Italia said he would consider selling the unit under the right conditions. Mexico's IPC index rose slightly, adding 0.27 percent to 40,907.01 after data showed Mexico's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.7 percent, while cement manufacturer Cemex advanced 1 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell slightly, as a 0.8 percent gain in regional energy group Enersis failed to offset a 1.2 percent loss in Banco Santander Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1508 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,288.59 -1.63 -11.98 Brazil Bovespa 52,674.36 -0.68 -13.58 Mexico IPC 40,907.01 0.27 -6.40 Chile IPSA 3,761.43 -0.09 -12.55 Chile IGPA 18,546.09 -0.04 -11.98 Argentina MerVal 5,434.14 1.34 90.38 Colombia IGBC 13,383.05 -0.07 -9.06 Peru IGRA 15,182.03 -0.14 -26.41 Venezuela IBC 2,171,416.6 0.74 360.60 0