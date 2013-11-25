EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall again; Brazil's Gol rises

* Brazil Bovespa down 1.02 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.61 pct MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks led Latin American bourses down on Monday, dropping for the third session in four as investors eyed a deteriorating fiscal outlook and higher interest rates in Latin America's largest economy. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse also dipped. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.02 percent to 52,263.51, adding to a more than 14 percent drop for the year. The Bovespa looks set to post its first monthly loss in five in November, having dropped more than 3.6 percent since the government announced a far worse-than-expected September budget deficit on Oct. 31. "We're not tracking the gains in markets abroad because things here are looking quite complicated, with the outlook for a worsening fiscal situation and higher interest rates," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. All but two of 62 economists polled by Reuters expect Brazilian policymakers to raise the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to 10 percent on Wednesday, its highest since March 2012. Shares of miner Vale fell 2.11 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras shed 1.5 percent. Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA jumped 3.66 percent after the company said that a measure of ticket prices known as yield rose 14 percent in October from a year earlier, while executives forecast a stable outlook for domestic flights next year. Mexico's IPC index dipped 0.61 percent to 40,948.36 points, with a 1.92 percent fall in the shares of telecommunications company America Movil and a 2.97 percent dip in conglomerate Alfa dragging down the index. Chile's IPSA dropped 0.48 percent to 3,717.72 points, weighed down by a 1.64 percent decline in the shares of industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec, which reported lower than expected third quarter profit on Friday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2126 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Latam 3,281.09 -0.92 -12.81 Brazil Bovespa 52,263.51 -1.02 -14.25 Mexico IPC 40,948.36 -0.61 -6.31 Chile IPSA 3,717.72 -0.48 -13.57 Chile IGPA 18,336.47 -0.48 -12.97 Argentina MerVal 5,529.54 2.49 93.73 Colombia IGBC 13,226.43 -0.93 -10.12 Peru IGRA 15,032.63 -0.43 -27.13 Venezuela IBC 2,487,549.67 5.17 427.65