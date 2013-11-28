EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise, Vale shares jump on tax deal

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.9 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.1 pct SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose the most in over a week on Thursday as shares of heavily weighted mining firm Vale SA jumped after the company agreed to settle a steeply discounted back tax bill. Mexico's IPC index edged higher while Chile's bourse added to Wednesday's gains. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed for the second straight day, advancing 0.9 percent to 52,329.78. Vale's preferred shares posted their biggest daily gain in over six weeks the day after the firm agreed to pay 22.325 billion reais ($9.62 billion) in taxes on profits from overseas operations, accepting an offer from Brazil's government that halves the originally requested payment. The company said in a conference call on Wednesday that its dividend policy would not be changed. "We feel that the risk is now to the upside, as we still see a chance that the company will recover the amounts paid out," Espirito Santo Investment Bank analysts led by Rui Dias wrote on Thursday. "We believe the decision takes away one of the main reasons why the company trades at over a 20 percent discount to international peers." Homebuilders also drove gains in the Bovespa, bolstered by investor hopes that the central bank would slow the pace of interest rate hikes that brought Brazil's benchmark Selic rate back up to double-digits late Wednesday. "Market commentary after the decision points to smaller interest rate hikes in the next meetings, perhaps 25 basis points," said Henrique Klein, chief analyst with brokerage Magliano in Sao Paulo. Homebuilder shares tend to rise inversely with the outlook for interest rates because they are heavily dependent on consumer demand for mortgage loans. Shares of builder Gafisa SA added 3.4 percent, while rival Rossi Residencial SA climbed 3.3 percent. Mexico's IPC index rose for the third straight day, adding 0.1 percent to 41,913.76 as a 0.6 percent drop in lender Grupo Financiero Banorte offset a 4 percent gain in rival Santander Mexico. Chile's IPSA index rose for the second straight day, adding 0.22 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1519 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,274.26 0.12 -13.89 Brazil Bovespa 52,329.78 0.9 -14.15 Mexico IPC 41,913.76 0.1 -4.10 Chile IPSA 3,725.25 0.22 -13.39 Chile IGPA 18,374.58 0.37 -12.79 Argentina MerVal 5,727.17 2.24 100.65 Colombia IGBC 13,129.64 0.12 -10.78 Peru IGRA 15,211.89 0.25 -26.26 Venezuela IBC 2,521,612.89 0 434.88