EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks hit 3-month high on reform optimism

* Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC up 0.69 pct

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico stocks rose to a more than three-month high on Thursday after the country’s main leftist party said it was pulling out of a cross-party alliance, which could push lawmakers toward the bolder oil sector overhaul sought by conservatives.

Mexico’s IPC index topped off three sessions of gains, rising 0.69 percent to close at 42,160.42, its highest finish since mid-August.

The spurt came as leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution chairman Jesus Zambrano said the PRD was being left out of talks over the energy overhaul, and would leave the pact permanently unless the situation changed.

The energy bill, aimed at opening up the state-controlled oil sector to private investment, is the cornerstone of a broader bid to boost growth under the “pact for Mexico,” an agreement signed by the country’s three major political parties last December.

But the PRD has balked at changing the country’s constitution to enshrine a greater role for private oil firms, fueling speculation the ruling party would ally with conservative lawmakers to finalize a more aggressive bill.

Shares of Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa rose 1.21 percent, contributing most to the index’s gains.

Santander Mexico firmed 4.12 percent, after its Spanish parent announced the Mexican unit would pay a special dividend of between $1 billion and $1.3 billion and issue debt to strengthen and diversify the firm’s capital.

Brazilian stocks shed 0.03 percent to close at 51,846.83 points, as a jump in shares of miner Vale was offset by deepening concerns about the country’s fiscal health.

Vale’s preferred shares posted their biggest daily gain in over six weeks the day after the firm agreed to pay 22.325 billion reais ($9.62 billion) in taxes on profits from overseas operations, accepting an offer from Brazil’s government that halves the originally requested payment.

The central government posted a primary budget surplus of 5.437 billion reais in October, official data showed on Thursday, bouncing back from a deficit of 10.437 billion reais recorded in September - the worst in 17 years.

So far this year the central government’s primary surplus amounts to 33.43 billion reais, or less than half the annual goal of 73 billion reais. The government needs to save up about 40 billion reais in the next two months to meet its 2013 target.

Shares of state-owned oil firm Petrobras fell 1.63 percent contributed most the index’s losses.