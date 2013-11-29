FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Petrobras drives Bovespa up, Mexico gains for 4th day

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa gains 1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.6 pct

    RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock
index gained about 1 percent on Friday as shares of state-run
oil company Petrobras jumped on expectations of an imminent fuel
price increase, while Mexican stocks climbed for a fourth day on
reform optimism.
    Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA rose
3.7 percent to 19.36 reais while its ordinary shares 
gained 5.5 percent to 18.73 reais as the company board met in
Sao Paulo, raising bets that an increase in domestic fuel prices
could be announced later in the day. 
    Together, the stocks contributed the most to a 1.04 percent
rise in the benchmark Bovespa index.
    "A price adjustment is likely to be announced," said Debora
Morsch, a fund manager with Zenith Asset Management. "As the
year is nearing its end, the impact on (2013) inflation should
be small."
    Petrobras has asked the government to approve a mechanism to
automatically adjust the prices of domestic fuel sales to
international benchmarks. The government currently forces the
company to sell gasoline and diesel at a loss to help control
inflation.
    President Dilma Rousseff has resisted a new formula due to
fears of stoking wider price pressures, but analysts still
expect the government will allow Petrobras to increase fuel
prices again this year.
    Also supporting the Bovespa gain were shares of Klabin SA
, which rose 2.6 percent. Brazil's biggest pulp and
paper company announced Thursday night that its board will issue
1.7 billion reais ($731.39 million) in bonds for the
construction of a cellulose mill. 
    In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index rose about half a
percentage point in its fourth consecutive session of gains as
investors showed optimism about the prospects for an oil reform
that could boost growth in the country.
    Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's
biggest retailer, contributed most significantly to the IPC rise
with gains of 1.5 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight day,
adding 0.6 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1615 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                         daily %    YTD %
                        Latest          change   change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,284.54     0.54   -13.98
                                                
 Brazil Bovespa             52,402.94     1.07   -14.03
                                                
 Mexico IPC                 42,413.39      0.6    -2.96
                                                
 Chile IPSA                  3,765.01     0.62   -12.47
                                                
 Chile IGPA                 18,511.08     0.42   -12.15
                                                
 Argentina MerVal            5,723.92    -0.17   100.54
                                                
 Colombia IGBC              13,220.81     0.56   -10.16
                                                
 Peru IGRA                  15,218.29     0.31   -26.23
                                                
 Venezuela IBC           2,479,151.90        0   425.87

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
