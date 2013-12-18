FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as index futures expire, Fed eyed
December 18, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as index futures expire, Fed eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa up 1.05 pct, Mexico IPC little changed

    SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on
Wednesday as investors picked up shares of steelmakers and
homebuilders, with Bovespa index futures set to expire at the
close of the session.
    The expirations often create volatility as investors try to
push the index above or below strike prices.
    Mexico's IPC index remained little changed, while
Chile's bourse edged lower.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the
second session in three, adding 1.05 percent to 50,614.54.
    The index has been rangebound at between 50,000 and 51,000
points for over a week as investors remain in a holding pattern
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on the future of
its monetary stimulus program, expected later on Wednesday.
    "The market is stuck, but what drove this rise today was the
shifting of positions due to the expiration of index future
contracts," said Ariovaldo Santos, a trader with H.Commcor in
Sao Paulo.
    Shares of electricity distribution firm Eletropaulo
 soared 15 percent after Brazil's government said it
would delay the implementation of a surcharge on electricity
rates scheduled for January by a year. 
    Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA rose 6.8 percent
after company executives on Wednesday said they plan to rein in
new projects and expenses next year in a bid to cut debt and
boost profitability. 
    Mexico's IPC index remained little-changed from
Tuesday's close, hovering near 41,725 points.
    Shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte fell
1.1 percent, partially offsetting a 1.5 percent gain in
telecommunications firm America Movil.
    Chile's IPSA index slipped for the fifth session in
six as shares of regional energy group Enersis lose 1.7
percent. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1739 GMT:
 Stock indexes        Latest         daily %     YTD %
                                     change      change
 MSCI LatAm           3,154.96       -0.37       -16.62
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa       50,614.54      1.05        -16.96
                                                 
 Mexico IPC           41,725.09      -0.08       -4.53
                                                 
 Chile IPSA           3,661.23       -0.26       -14.88
                                                 
 Chile IGPA           18,048.45      -0.19       -14.34
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal     5,362.59       -1.11       87.88
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC        12,981.06      -0.68       -11.79
                                                 
 Peru IGRA            15,719.62      0.02        -23.80
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC        2,695,213.81   1.52        471.70

