EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip on profit-taking after Fed
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks slip on profit-taking after Fed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.24 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.66 pct

    SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks dipped on
Friday as investors sold shares of the most widely traded
commodities firms the day after the Bovespa index closed at its
highest level in over two weeks.
    Mexico's IPC index rallied for a third straight day,
while Chile's bourse was little-changed.
    The benchmark Bovespa index had jumped 2.1 percent
on Thursday after the Fed's decision to begin tapering its
monetary stimulus program removed a question mark that had been
hanging over the market while signaling a stronger U.S. economic
recovery.
    The Bovespa returned some of those gains on Friday, losing
0.24 percent to 51,508.19 as shares of heavily-weighted mining
firm Vale SA slipped 0.7 percent.
    "We are just having a normal reset today after a day of big
gains," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage
Renascenca in Sao Paulo.
    Monteiro said the corporate landscape would be unlikely to
offer much news in coming days as year-end holidays begin,
leading most investors to look toward macroeconomic data for
market signals.
    Shares of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, known as Petrobras, fell 1.6 percent. The firm
declared three offshore oil fields commercially viable on
Thursday, though investors remained cautious on the company.
    "The problem is the company's cash position, its high debt
levels," wrote XP Investimentos analysts in an investor note,
adding that a recent refinery fire would increase the company's
need for costly refined fuel imports.
    Mexico's IPC index rose 0.66 percent to 42,474.87,
on-track for its highest close in a week. 
     Data on Friday showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless
rate fell in November to a five year low, raising hopes for a
rebound in consumption in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
 
    Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, advanced 0.7 percent,
contributing most to the index's gains, while lender Grupo
Financiero Banorte climbed 0.8 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 3,679.57
points. The index has remained range bound between 3,650 points
and 3,750 points for over two weeks.
    Shares of retailer Cencosud fell 3 percent,
offsetting a 1.5 percent gain by rival Falabella.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1433 GMT:
 Stock indexes          Latest         daily %   YTD %
                                       change    change
 MSCI LatAm             3,171.43       -0.58     -16
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa         51,508.19      -0.24     -15.49
                                                 
 Mexico IPC             42,474.87      0.66      -2.82
                                                 
 Chile IPSA             3,679.57       -0.01     -14.46
                                                 
 Chile IGPA             18,107.56      -0.02     -14.06
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal       5,347.92       -0.16     87.36
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC          13,045.67      0.19      -11.35
                                                 
 Peru IGRA              15,588.42      0.09      -24.44
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC          2,706,578.59   0.01      474.11

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
