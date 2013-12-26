FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks little changed in light volumes
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks little changed in light volumes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC up 0.13 pct

    SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's stock index was
little changed on Thursday in light volumes, as many investors
remained on the sidelines due to year-end holidays.
    Mexico's IPC index edged higher, while Chile's bourse
 dropped for the third straight session.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose as high
as 51,609 points before hitting technical resistance, returning 
to nearly unchanged territory in the afternoon. The Bovespa has
struggled to climb past the 51,600 level since Dec. 19.
    Shares of exchange operator BM&F Bovespa SA 
advanced 2.1 percent, offsetting a 0.75 percent drop in
preferred shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras.
    Shares of Vale SA added 0.4 percent after the
iron-ore miner said late on Monday that it agreed to sell a
stake in logistics company VLI SA to Canada's Brookfield Asset
Management for 2 billion reais ($851 million). 
    Shares of shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, which are
not part of the benchmark index, rose 20 percent to 55 centavos.
The company on Wednesday said it will take a 7 percent stake in
sister oil company Oleo e Gas Participações SA after
agreeing to convert $1.5 billion of debt into stock.
 
    Mexico's IPC index rose for the third straight
session, adding 0.13 percent to 42,642.91. 
    Shares of cement maker Cemex rose 1 percent,
while bottling firm Femsa dropped 0.15 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index fell 0.37 percent to 3,664.05 as
shares of retailer Cencosud slipped 1.66 percent.

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1443 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes           Latest         daily %   YTD %
                                        change    change
 MSCI LatAm              3,192.92       0.19      -16.09
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa          51,376.63      0.04      -15.71
                                                  
 Mexico IPC              42,642.91      0.13      -2.43
                                                  
 Chile IPSA              3,664.05       -0.37     -14.82
                                                  
 Chile IGPA              18,071.12      -0.28     -14.23
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal        5,379.22       0.52      88.46
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC           13,037.76      -0.37     -11.40
                                                  
 Peru IGRA               15,628.05      0.7       -24.24
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC           2,725,804.93   0         478.19

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.