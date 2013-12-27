EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks edge higher, volumes low

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.2 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.25 pct SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks advanced slightly on Friday, tracking gains in markets abroad, though trading volumes remained light due to year-end holidays. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.28 percent to 3,190.21. The index has remained rangebound between 3,100 and 3,200 points for the past two weeks. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index nearly erased the previous session's 0.26 percent loss, rising 0.2 percent to 51,321.98 as preferred shares of heavily-weighted mining firm Vale SA climbed 1.3 percent. Shares of electric utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, known as Cemig, rose 1.2 percent a day after the firm said it plans to pay 1.48 billion reais ($630 million) in preferred-share dividends with 296 million in new preferred shares in the company. Shares of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, were little-changed after the company said a fire at one of its offshore oil platforms cut output. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.25 percent to 42,648.55 but continued to struggle against technical resistance near the 42,500 level. The index has failed to break decisively through the level on two previous attempts since the end of November. Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose 0.5 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while mining firm Grupo Mexico climbed 0.6 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.46 percent to 3,669.64 points as shares of retailer Cencosud added 1.69 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1508 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,190.21 0.28 -16.23 Brazil Bovespa 51,321.98 0.2 -15.80 Mexico IPC 42,648.55 0.25 -2.42 Chile IPSA 3,669.64 0.46 -14.69 Chile IGPA 18,095.31 0.33 -14.12 Argentina MerVal 5,319.72 0.76 86.38 Colombia IGBC 13,012.05 -0.18 -11.58 Peru IGRA 15,670.59 0.5 -24.04 Venezuela IBC 2,736,584.73 0.4 480.48