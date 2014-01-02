FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down on China data
#Market News
January 2, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down on China data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa down 1.38 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.96 pct

    SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell to their
lowest in nearly two weeks on Thursday in the wake of weak
manufacturing data from top trade partner China.
    Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest daily decline
since mid-December, while Chile's bourse moved higher.
    China's factory activity slowed to a three-month low in
December, the HSBC/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index survey showed Thursday, reinforcing views that growth
momentum in the world's second-largest economy has slowed.
 
    China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American commodity exports such as iron ore,
soy, copper and petroleum.
    The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19
most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell for
the third straight session, losing 0.6 percent.
    "Despite the China PMI being above 50, which indicates
growth, it came in below expectations, frustrating commodities
stocks abroad and weighing on commodities prices," said Pedro
Galdi, chief strategist with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.38
percent to 50,797.46, on track to close the session with its
biggest daily drop since Dec. 11. Trading volume remained thin,
however, with many traders extending year-end holidays.
    Shares of iron ore mining firm Vale SA fell 1.6
percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while
steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA,
known as Usiminas, dropped 3.8 percent.
    Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.96 percent to 42,318.72
as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dropped 2.04 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight
session, adding 0.51 percent to 3,717.93.
    Shares of retailer Falabella advanced 0.9 percent
while conglomerate Copec climbed 0.8 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1526 GMT:
 Stock indexes          Latest         daily %    YTD %
                                       change     change
 MSCI LatAm             3,158.06       -1.34      0
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa         50,797.46      -1.38      -1.38
                                                  
 Mexico IPC             42,318.72      -0.96      -0.96
                                                  
 Chile IPSA             3,717.93       0.51       0.51
                                                  
 Chile IGPA             18,306.41      0.44       0.44
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal       5,345.77       -0.83      -0.84
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC          13,093.26      0.17       0.17
                                                  
 Peru IGRA              15,950.40      1.25       1.25

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

