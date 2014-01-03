FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil telecoms surge on takeover news, Mexico dips
January 3, 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as shares
of telecommunications firms soared on a report of a potential
takeover in the sector, while equities in Mexico dipped. 
    Mexican stocks have fallen from an eight-month high while
Brazilian shares have been trading in a narrow range since
recovering from a more than three-month low hit last month. 
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.27
percent to 50,981.09 but ended the week down 0.6 percent.
    * Shares of Brazilian telecommunications firm TIM
Participações SA jumped 10.7 percent, the most in
more than three years, following a report that Spain's
Telefonica was readying a takeover offer with two
rivals.
    * Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday that the
Spanish telecoms group was looking to set up a vehicle with
Mexico's America Movil and Brazil's Grupo Oi SA
 to take over TIM Participações, the Brazilian
affiliate of Telecom Italia. 
    * Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA shares advanced
2.51 percent. Grupo Oi preferred shares soared 17.43
percent, its biggest one-day gain in more than five years.
    * In Mexico, shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America
Movil were little changed, up 0.07 percent.
    * Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.29 percent as the
index fell for the third straight session off an eight-month
high.
    * Mexican stocks have been supported by optimism about an
ambitious energy reform that capped a year of other major
economic legislation, while Brazil has suffered from sluggish
growth, rising inflation and concerns of a credit downgrade.
    * The IPC was dragged down Friday by a 1.69 percent loss in
miner Grupo Mexico. 
    * Others commodities firms fell around the region on Friday
as well. Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA lost 1.57
percent and state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, shed 1.97 percent.
    * Less U.S. monetary stimulus and slower growth in China is
expected to hurt commodities prices this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
