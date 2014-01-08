FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise as industrial output beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise as industrial output beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.45 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.19 pct

    SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on
Wednesday after better-than-expected industrial production data
supported signs of relative strength late last year in Latin
America's largest economy.
    Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.45 percent to 50,657.73, but
remained within a narrow band that has constrained trading so
far this year. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.19 percent.
    Industrial output in Brazil fell much less than expected in
November, according to government data released on Wednesday,
contributing to hopes that industries recovered by year-end from
a third-quarter slump. 
    Brazilian stocks were largely unaffected by a U.S.
private-sector employment report showed the strongest job growth
in more than a year during December.
    
    * Brazil's third biggest airline, Azul Linhas Aereas, has no
plans to change its shareholder structure in order to launch an
initial public offering, executives said on Wednesday. Azul
backed away from a planned IPO in August. Regulators are
scrutinizing its shareholder agreements to see whether they
comply with standards for listed firms.
    * Shares of Cielo SA rose 0.83 percent after
analysts at Grupo BTG Pactual raised their price target for the
Brazilian card payment processor due to a more stable regulatory
outlook. 
    * Chile's bourse rose 0.26 percent, its biggest gain
in six trading sessions.      
    * Shares of Chilean retailer Falabella were little
changed after the company said on Wednesday it would invest $4.1
billion in the next four years to expand its business in six
Latin American countries.
    * Mexican corn miller Gruma rose 2.45 percent,
leading gains on the IPC index, helping offset a 1.1 percent
drop in shares of bread maker Grupo Bimbo.

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1540 GMT: 
    
 Stock indexes      Latest        daily %     YTD %
                                  change      change
 MSCI LatAm         3,111.67      -0.21       -2.58
                                              
                                              
 Brazil Bovespa     50,657.73     0.45        -1.65
                                              
 Mexico IPC         41,858.66     0.19        -2.03
                                              
 Chile IPSA         3,683.11      0.26        -0.43
                                              
 Chile IGPA         18,171.28     0.22        -0.31
                                              
 Argentina MerVal   5,406.77      0.98        0.29
                                              
 Colombia IGBC      12,839.68     -0.36       1.37
                                              
 Peru IGRA          15,859.68     0.18        0.67

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.