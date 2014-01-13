FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks firm, helped by retail sector
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks firm, helped by retail sector

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks firmed on
Monday, helped by retail shares, but weighed by state oil
company Petrobras while the Mexican stock market dipped, led
lower by the beverage sector.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index advanced 0.15 
percent, recovering some ground from a 2.5 percent retreat last
week. 
    Mexico's IPC index was down 0.24 percent and Chile's
bourse was up 0.08 percent. Argentina's Merval stock
index gained 1.19 percent, driven up by a 2.29 percent
rise in oil company YPF. 
    Preferred shares of GPA SA, Brazil's largest
diversified retailer, rose 1.97 percent after the company 
formerly known as Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA reported a 16.2 percent
jump in net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2013, driven by
buoyant growth in its food and wholesale segments. 
    The São Paulo-based company, controlled by France's Casino
Guichard Perrachon & Cite, had net revenue of 16.89
billion reais ($7.2 billion) for the quarter. 
    Shares of Embraer SA , the Brazilian
manufacturer of regional, executive and defense aircraft, rose
1.78 percent. HSBC Securities said in a client note Embraer's
fourth quarter sales were robust, reinforcing management's
credibility and adding momentum to a company already benefiting
from the stronger U.S. dollar. 
    But Brazilian oil company Petrobras fell 0.75
percent.
    Strategists at Santander Investment Securities Inc led by
Jesús Gómez maintained their preference for Mexican equities
over Brazil's, mainly because of the former' s more promising
economic outlook as well as the rising probability of downgrades
in earnings estimates in Brazil. 
    On the Mexican stock market, beverage company Femsa fell
0.73 percent, as did another blue-chip company,
telecommunications corporation America Movil, which
shed 0.35 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1437 GMT:
  
     Stock indexes                           daily %  YTD %
                                Latest       change   change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,116.98      0.62     -3.22
                                                      
 Brazil Bovespa                49,773.43     0.15     -3.37
 Mexico IPC                    42,357.56     -0.24    -0.86
 Chile IPSA                    3,623.20      0.08     -2.05
                                                      
 Chile IGPA                    17,939.43     0.07     -1.58
 Argentina MerVal              5,556.27      1.19     3.07
                                                      
 Colombia IGBC                 12,582.30     -0.01    -3.74
                                                      
 Peru IGRA                     16,100.00     0.17     2.20
                                                      
 Venezuela IBC                 2,763.55      1.2      -99.90

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.