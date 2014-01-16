EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stock market gains, led by miner Vale

* Vale leads Bovespa higher on world economic outlook * Petrobras limits index gains on fuel price outlook * Brazil interest rate hike overshadowed by Vale, Petrobras RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose on Thursday, led by mining company Vale SA, on positive economic news from wealthy nations that raised the outlook for profit at commodities producers. The Bovespa index, which tracks the most-traded stocks on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, rose 0.4 percent in mid-day trading. Chile's IPSA stock index and Mexico's IPC index were little changed from Wednesday's close. Bovespa stocks were led higher by mining company Vale SA . Vale rose along with rival mining companies on European exchanges on signs that the global economy is rebounding, boosting the profit outlook for commodities producers and exporters. European car sales in December grew at their fastest year-on-year rate in four years while Japanese machinery orders and manufacturing activity in the key U.S. state of New York rose. Japan, Europe and the United States are important buyers of Brazilian and other Latin American goods. Positive world economic news overshadowed a half percentage point increase in benchmark Brazilian interest rates by the central bank late Wednesday. The larger-than-expected increase, which took the base Selic rate to 10.5 percent, could slow an already sluggish economy. "It would be rational to think that the market would fall with equities becoming less attractive," said Rafael Barros, a fund manager with Humaitá Investimentos in São Paulo. "But yesterday's decision shows the government is committed to fighting inflation. It's an attempt to regain the credibility lost over the past few months." Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, rose 1.8 percent while the Rio de Janeiro-based company's common shares rose 2.4 percent. Vale is the world's largest iron ore producer and a major producer of nickel, copper and fertilizers. Analysts at Citibank in London raised their 12-month sector outlook for global mining stocks to "bullish" from "neutral" for the first time in three years saying that company efforts to cut costs and improve efficiency have created better fundamentals for the industry and that share prices are at rock bottom. Bradespar SA, an industrial holding company linked to Brazilian bank Banco Bradesco SA, rose 1.7 percent. Bradespar is one of three companies that shares voting control of Vale. Vale's contribution to the Bovespa's gains was undercut by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known. Late on Wednesday, the government said it was not considering an increase in gasoline and diesel fuel prices in June, denying a report in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper. Petrobras' refining division has lost more than $12 billion in two years because of the government's fuel-pricing policy. This policy keeps domestic prices below world prices, forcing Petrobras to sell rising fuel imports at a loss. Latin American key stock indexes: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,106.51 -0.18 -2.77 Brazil Bovespa 50,327.69 0.44 -2.29 Mexico IPC 42,587.79 0.18 -0.33 Chile IPSA 3,648.36 -0.05 -1.37 Chile IGPA 18,032.85 -0.05 -1.07 Argentina MerVal 5,726.32 0.68 6.22 Colombia IGBC 12,594.53 -0.05 -3.65 Peru IGRA 16,186.18 0.04 2.75 Venezuela IBC 2,762.96 0 0.96