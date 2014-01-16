EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall; Petrobras weighs on Bovespa

* Mexico's IPC slides, led by America Movil * Brazil interest rate hike adds to Bovespa losses By Jeb Blount RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stock indexes fell on Thursday, led by Brazil's benchmark index, which tumbled on concern higher U.S. and Brazilian interest rates will choke growth and fuel-sales losses will crimp profit at state-run oil giant Petrobras. The MSCI Latin America Index fell 1.28 percent in afternoon trading. The Bovespa index, which tracks the most-traded stocks on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, reversed early gains to fall 0.7 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.4 percent. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, led the Bovespa lower, with its preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, falling 2.12 percent and common shares shedding 2.3 percent. Petrobras accounted for about 267 points, or more than half, of the Bovespa's 409-point slide. Late on Wednesday, the Brazilian government said it was not considering an increase in gasoline and diesel fuel prices in June, denying a report in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper. Petrobras' refining division has lost more than $12 billion in two years because of the government's fuel-pricing policy. This policy keeps domestic prices below world prices, forcing Petrobras to sell rising fuel imports at a loss. Local diesel prices are about 20 percent below world prices. The half-percentage-point increase in Brazil's benchmark interest rates by the central bank late Wednesday also helped drive stocks lower. The larger-than-expected increase, which took the base Selic rate to 10.5 percent, could slow an already sluggish economy. Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank by assets, fell 2.2 percent. BRF SA, Brazil's largest chicken processor, fell 2.6 percent. In Mexico, America Movil led the index lower, falling 0.88 percent to 14.57 pesos. Latin American key stock indexes: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,072.51 -1.28 -2.77 Brazil Bovespa 49,696.97 -0.82 -2.72 Mexico IPC 42,290.69 -0.47 -0.51 Chile IPSA 3,648.36 -0.05 -1.37 Chile IGPA 18,097.97 0.31 -1.02 Argentina MerVal 5,803.63 2.14 5.57 Colombia IGBC 12,475.27 -0.44 -3.60 Peru IGRA 16,255.96 0.47 2.70 Venezuela IBC 2,762.89 0.03 0.96