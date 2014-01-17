EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks drop after economy skids in November

BRASILIA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock index dropped on Friday, approaching near five-month lows after renewed signs of economic weakness hurt shares of homebuilders. The Bovespa index, which tracks the most-traded stocks on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, declined 0.5 percent. Chile's IPSA stock index and Mexico's IPC index were little changed from Thursday's close. Economic activity in Brazil as measured by the central bank's IBC-Br index contracted more than expected in November despite a surge in retail sales, throwing cold water on hopes of a modest recovery. "While the economy is struggling to grow, the market thinks the central bank will have to keep raising interest rates to curb inflation. It's a bad outlook for homebuilders," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at Banco Mizuho. Shares of homebuilders Gafisa SA, PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes and Brookfield Incorporacoes SA lost between 1.8 and 2.8 percent. Homebuilder Tecnisa SA, which is not included in the Bovespa index, fell 1.43 percent to 8.27 reais also due to a high number of project cancellations in the fourth quarter. Options expiration on Monday could increase volatility on Friday's session, traders said. Blue chip shares such as state-run oil giant Petrobras and global miner Vale dropped 0.06 and 0.53 percent, respectively. * Shares of college operator Estacio Participacoes SA dropped 0.66 percent to 19.59 reais after the company denied market rumors about a possible merger deal with U.S.-based Laureate Education Inc. * Deutsche Bank cut its target price for U.S.-traded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA to $8 from $10 previously. Shares of the Brazilian airline in the Bovespa were unchanged at 10.75 reais. Key Latin American stock indexes at 1437 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,068.43 0.07 -4.2 Brazil Bovespa 49,468.57 -0.46 -3.96 Mexico IPC 42,150.67 -0.05 -1.35 Chile IPSA 3,677.10 0.11 -0.60 Chile IGPA 18,155.60 0.12 -0.39 Argentina MerVal 5,928.26 1.62 9.97 Colombia IGBC 12,574.11 0.18 -3.80 Peru IGRA 16,406.03 0.52 4.14 Venezuela IBC 2,763.89 0 1.00