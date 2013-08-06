U.S. milk futures fall nearly 4 pct to lowest level in more than year

By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. milk prices fell about 4 percent on Tuesday to their lowest levels in more than a year on abundant cheese inventories and as investors moved beyond the news that New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, did not face a ban by China over whey product contamination. Chicago Mercantile Exchange class III milk futures fell mainly pressured by ample cheese supplies, traders said. They also said the losses offset recent market gains tied to rumors that China had banned powered milk from Fonterra. On Tuesday, CME class III milk futures for September delivery settled at $17.69 per 100 lbs (cwt). That price dropped 70 cents, or 3.81 pct, to its lowest level since July 12, 2012. "It's ample supplies of current cheese which is going to keep a lid on milk futures. Until offers for spot cheese disappear, the market is going to have a difficult time sustaining rallies," said Alex Gulotta, senior broker with Elite Trading & Risk Management. Milk futures on Tuesday pulled back after the September contract hit a high of $18.82 on Monday. CME futures for class III milk, which is processed into cheese, had climbed in the past few days on reports that China purportedly barred whey protein from New Zealand. Traders bought futures on speculation that China would make up the shortfall by purchasing various dairy products from other countries, including the United States. "There are no bans and they had nothing to do with cheese," said dairy economist Mary Ledman with the Daily Dairy Report. "People do trade on that type of information. And even yesterday morning, it was clear that the misinformation was getting cleared up with Fonterra in their release saying China did not ban whole-milk powder or skim-milk powder from New Zealand as originally implied from other news reports," Ledman said. (Editing by Bernard Orr)