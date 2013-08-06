FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. milk futures fall nearly 4 pct to lowest level in more than year
August 6, 2013

U.S. milk futures fall nearly 4 pct to lowest level in more than year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. milk prices fell about 4
percent on Tuesday to their lowest levels in more than a year on
abundant cheese inventories and as investors moved beyond the
news that New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's largest
dairy exporter, did not face a ban by China over whey product
contamination.
    Chicago Mercantile Exchange class III milk futures fell
mainly pressured by ample cheese supplies, traders said. 
    They also said the losses offset recent market gains tied to
rumors that China had banned powered milk from
Fonterra. 
     On Tuesday, CME class III milk futures for September
delivery settled at $17.69 per 100 lbs (cwt). That price
dropped 70 cents, or 3.81 pct, to its lowest level since July
12, 2012.
    "It's ample supplies of current cheese which is going to
keep a lid on milk futures. Until offers for spot cheese
disappear, the market is going to have a difficult time
sustaining rallies," said Alex Gulotta, senior broker with Elite
Trading & Risk Management.
    Milk futures on Tuesday pulled back after the September
contract hit a high of $18.82 on Monday. 
    CME futures for class III milk, which is processed into
cheese, had climbed in the past few days on reports that China
purportedly barred whey protein from New Zealand. 
    Traders bought futures on speculation that China would make
up the shortfall by purchasing various dairy products from other
countries, including the United States. 
    "There are no bans and they had nothing to do with cheese,"
said dairy economist Mary Ledman with the Daily Dairy Report.  
    "People do trade on that type of information. And even
yesterday morning, it was clear that the misinformation was
getting cleared up with Fonterra in their release saying China
did not ban whole-milk powder or skim-milk powder from New
Zealand as originally implied from other news reports," Ledman
said.

 (Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
