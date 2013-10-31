FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LIVESTOCK-U.S. live cattle futures ease ahead of USDA report
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

LIVESTOCK-U.S. live cattle futures ease ahead of USDA report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* CME feeder cattle weakened by live cattle
    * Hogs slide as cash, pork prices move lower
    * USDA set to release cattle, storage reports

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle settled down slightly, except for October futures, as
investors awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly
cattle-on-feed report at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT), traders and
analysts said.
    Analysts polled by Reuters said U.S. feedlot cattle
placements last month likely increased 1.2 percent from a year
ago as less-costly corn encouraged feedlots to buy young cattle
to fatten. 
    "The market is apprehensive before the cattle report," said
Domenic Varricchio, a broker with Schwieterman Inc. 
    USDA will simultaneously release its monthly cold storage
report. The data will include September total beef and pork
inventories. 
    Both reports will be released while CME livestock markets
trade electronically after the pit sessions close.     
    The thinly-traded CME live cattle October contract,
which expired from trading at noon CDT (1700 GMT), closed 1.150
cents higher at 134.500 cents per lb.      
    Prior to its expiration, October futures drew support from
sentiment that cash cattle prices would trade at least steady
with last week's record high of $132 per hundredweight (cwt).
    Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas stood at $130 per cwt,
against asking prices of $134 and higher, said feedlot sources.
    Bullish futures traders said the recent surge in wholesale
beef values and improving, but still negative, margins would
underpin cash prices.
    Thursday morning's wholesale choice beef price was $205.59
per cwt, down 9 cents from Wednesday. Select cuts were at
$190.08, off a penny.
    Bearish investors contend that still-negative margins could
weigh in cash returns. There is also concern that grocers may
resist buying beef at current price levels.
    Funds that trade CME live cattle and hogs sold December
futures and bought deferred months. They moved long positions
further out prior to similar moves expected next week by
followers of the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI).
    Funds that follow the S&PGSCI will shift their December long
positions mainly into February and April. That shifting will be
for five days starting Nov. 7.
    Live cattle December, the new lead month, finished
0.400 cent lower at 132.725 cents, and February closed
at 134.200 cents, down 0.025 cent.
    October feeder cattle futures, which also expired at
noon CDT (1700 GMT), settled up 0.100 cent at 165.325 cents. The
contract finished nearly in line with the exchange's feeder
cattle index at 165.24 cents.
    Remaining feeder cattle contracts felt pressure from the
weak live cattle market.
    November feeder cattle, the new lead contract,
closed 0.575 cent lower at 164.375 cents, and January 
ended at 163.675 cents, 1.125 cents lower.
  
    HOGS DOWN WITH CASH
    Lower cash hog and wholesale pork prices dropped CME hogs,
traders said.
    Thursday morning's wholesale pork price was at $92.02 per
cwt, down 61 cents from Wednesday, according to the USDA.
    Separate government data Thursday morning showed the average
cash hog price in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market at
$83.71 per cwt, down 51 cents from Wednesday.   
    Traders sold December futures and bought deep deferred
contracts with the view that the spread on U.S. hog farms of the
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which is fatal to
piglets, might reduce supplies in 2014.
    December hogs ended 1.225 cents lower at 89.175
cents, and February closed 1.075 cents lower at 92.025
cents.
    

 (Additional reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by John
Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.