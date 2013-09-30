FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME live cattle futures seen open mixed; hogs down sharply
September 30, 2013 / 1:43 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle futures seen open mixed; hogs down sharply

Sept 30 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are expected to
open mixed on Monday as investors adjust positions on the final
trading day in the quarter, traders and analysts said.
    * Last Friday's higher cash cattle prices and anticipation
of tight supplies in the coming months are supportive futures
influences.
    * Weaker wholesale beef values and profit-taking after
recent market gains may weigh on CME live cattle.
    * Futures may feel pressure from the lower U.S. stock market
as anxiety builds over a looming government shutdown tied to the
budget battle in Washington.
    * Wall Street's pullback may make traders nervous about
adding long positions in the live cattle market, a trader said. 
    * Investors will monitor the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's quarterly grain stocks report at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(1600 GMT). 
    * Monday's grain report results may have feed implications
for livestock producers.
                          
    LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 cent to down 0.300 cent per
lb.
    * Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $126
per hundredweight (cwt), which was $2 higher than the week
before, feedlot sources said. 
    * Tight supplies and futures' nine-consecutive-day winning
streak forced packers to pay up for supplies, despite their
negative margins and slipping wholesale beef values.
                     
    FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to down 0.300 cent per lb.
    * Possible profit-taking and firm corn prices might weigh on
CME feeder cattle. Costly feed may discourage feedlots from
buying young cattle. 
   
    * LEAN HOGS - Called 1.000 cent to 2.000 cent per lb lower.
    * CME hog futures are expected to open sharply lower on
Monday in response to Friday's bearish U.S. government quarterly
hogs report, traders and analysts said.
    * The report showed the U.S. hog herd unexpectedly held
steady in the latest quarter from a year earlier despite the
spread of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which is
fatal to baby pigs. 
    * And the data on Friday showed that while the virus may
have limited the short-term rate of expansion in parts of the
country, analysts expected production to increase slightly in
the longer term, given low-cost feed and higher prices paid for
hogs.
    * Friday afternoon's lower cash hog and wholesale pork
prices may exert more pressure on CME's hog market, traders
said.
    * Packers have all the hogs they need for near-term
production. And retail buyers wait for wholesale pork prices to
come down before booking significant amounts of product.
    * Investors who placed bullish bets on CME hog futures over
the past month or so might pocket profits on the last trading
day of the quarter, an analyst said.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)

