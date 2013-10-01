FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME live cattle and hogs seen easing on USDA shutdown
October 1, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 4 years

CME live cattle and hogs seen easing on USDA shutdown

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures and lean hog
futures are expected to ease on Tuesday on reduced risk taking
after the U.S. government shut down a portion of its services,
including much of the USDA reporting service, traders said.
 
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:25 a.m. CDT (1325 GMT) October 
down 0.500 cent per lb at 127.350 cents per lb. December 
down 0.350 cent per lb at 131.625.
    * Cattle lower despite the higher cash cattle trade last
week.
    * Traders said there likely would be broad-based risk off
trade attitudes until the federal government is again fully
staffed and issuing regular daily reports.
    * Choice wholesale beef carcasses late on Monday were up 62
cents per hundred pounds at $193.25 per hundredweight.
 
    * Estimated margins for U.S. beef packing companies on
Monday were a negative $17.85 per head, compared with a negative
$7.85 on Friday and a negative $1.00 a week ago, according to
Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service
HedgersEdge.com LLC. 
    
    FEEDER CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT) October 
down 0.450 cent per lb at 163.650 cents per lb. November 
down 0.550 at 164.650.
    * Feeder cattle also under pressure from liquidation amid
the partial shutdown of the U.S. government including some USDA
reporting offices.
    * Lower corn futures limiting declines of feeder futures
since demand for young cattle usually increase as feed costs
decline.
    
    LEAN HOGS - At 8:41 a.m. CDT (1341 GMT) October up
0.100 cent per lb at 92.075 cents per lb. December up
0.075 at 86.700.
    * Short-covering and position-squaring amid the partial
shutdown of the federal government.
    * Gains limited on spillover bearishness from the
larger-than-expected number of hogs in the U.S. seen in Friday's
USDA quarterly hog and pig report.
    * Estimated margins for U.S. pork packing companies on
Monday were a positive 13.20 per head, up from a positive 12.45
on Friday and a positive 5.50 a week ago, according to
Denver-based livestock marketing advisory service
HedgersEdge.com LLC. 
 

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Chris
Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
