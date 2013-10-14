CME live cattle futures seen opening higher, hogs mixed

Oct 14 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures were expected to open higher on Monday, led by strong cash prices late Friday, traders and analysts said.

* The lack of deliveries on Friday could lend support to the October live cattle contract.

* Fewer deliveries are expected as the spread between futures and cash prices narrow, a analyst said.

* Traders may buy CME live cattle deferred months in anticipation of tighter cattle numbers in the months ahead.

* Investors are expected to avoid taking significant long or short positions in CME livestock markets as the partial government shutdown persists and the debt ceiling debate approaches.

* CME cattle and hog markets will conduct normal trading hours on Monday during the U.S. Columbus Day holiday.

LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.200 cent to 0.400 cent per lb higher.

* Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas traded at mostly $128 per hundredweight(cwt), up $2 from the week before, feedlot sources said.

* Live-basis cattle in Nebraska a week ago fetched $127.50 to $129 per cwt, compared with mainly $126 a week earlier, they said.

* Fewer cattle available for sale last week proved supportive for cash prices, a trader said. Packers paid more for supplies despite their poor margins and lackluster wholesale beef demand.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.200 cent per lb to down 0.200 cent.

* Possible live cattle market gains could offer CME feeder cattle support.

* Some feeder cattle futures traders may pocket profits after contracts surged to new highs last week, a trader said.

* CME feeder cattle has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 84. A market with an RSI above 70 is subject to a downward correction.

* LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.100 cent to down 0.200 cent per lb.

* CME spot October hogs will be guided by speculation about the settlement price of the contract when it expires at noon CDT (1700 GMT) Monday.

* Spot October hog’s settlement will be tied to a weighted volume average rather than on a cash bases due to the lapse of hog price information during the partial U.S. government closure.

*CME Group Inc said it will step up lean hog futures surveillance this week to prevent price manipulation under a pricing formula the exchange adopted to cope with the federal government shutdown.

* Weaker cash hog prices amid a seasonal increase in supplies could weigh on the December contract, a trader said.

* Potential buyers may shy away from December futures while waiting for the spot October contract to expire, he said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)