FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle rise on short-covering; hogs firm
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 9, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle rise on short-covering; hogs firm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures gained modestly on Monday, led by short-covering, while weak wholesale beef values limited advances, traders and analysts said.

* Investors await a tally for this week’s cattle sale list. Last week cash cattle traded at $132 per hundredweight (cwt) in Kansas and Texas, and at $131 to $132 per cwt in Nebraska.

* Wintry weather was monitored across large portions of the country. In the U.S. Midwest, frigid temperatures could slow livestock weight gains, while snow-covered roads may limit transportation of livestock, traders and analysts said.

* Ice and snow across the Eastern seaboard had the potential to crimp meat demand, traders and analysts said.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:27 a.m. CST (1527 GMT), December was at 131.775 cents per lb, up 0.350 cent. February was at 133.300 cents, up 0.450.

* Beef packer margins fell on Friday to a negative $39.00 per head from a negative $27.95 on Thursday and a negative $19.20 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.

* Packer margins were squeezed as wholesale prices dipped, but prices paid for cash cattle were mostly steady in parts of the U.S. Plains.

* Late Friday, the wholesale choice beef price was at $201.47 per cwt, down 94 cents from Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Select cuts tumbled $2.64 at $186.98 per cwt.

* Seasonally poor demand for beef continues to pressure wholesale prices.

* Monday is the first notice day for live cattle deliveries against the December contract that will expire on Dec. 31.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 164.775 cents per lb, up 0.300 cent. March was at 164.825 cents per lb, up 0.150 cent.

* Feeder cattle followed the firmer live cattle market.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 81.875 cents per lb, up 0.200 cent, while February was at 89.300 cents, up 0.300 cent.

* CME hogs turned up slightly on better wholesale pork prices and higher cash hog values, analysts and traders said.

* USDA data on Friday afternoon showed the wholesale pork price was up 99 cents from Thursday at $90.32 per cwt.

* The federal government on Friday afternoon quoted the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota hog market at $78.29 per cwt, up 60 cents from Thursday.

* Hogs around the U.S. Midwest traded up 50 cents to down $1.00 as packer demand varied, brokers said.

* Pork processor Smithfield Foods released third-quarter earnings on Friday. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.