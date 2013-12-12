CME live cattle rise on cash expectations, hogs firmer

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle edged higher on Thursday in anticipation of steady cash prices, traders said.

* No live cattle deliveries were reported by the CME late on Wednesday against the December contract which expires on Dec. 31.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly export report on Thursday showed U.S. beef sales at 10,100 tonnes, mostly to Japan, compared with 11,600 tonnes in the previous week.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:33 a.m. CST (1533 GMT), December was at 132.300 cents per lb, up 0.400 cent. February was at 133.125 cents, up 0.325 cent.

* Cash cattle bids in Texas surfaced at $129 per cwt, feedlot sources said. They said sellers are asking $133 to $134 for their animals in Texas, Kansas and Nebraska.

* Last week, cash cattle in Kansas and Texas moved at $132 per cwt, with sales of $131 to $132 in Nebraska, the feedlot sources said.

* Investors are expecting a steady cash trade this week as packers cope with negative packer margins and lackluster beef demand.

* Beef packer margins on Wednesday were at a negative $43.35 per head, compared with a negative $41.50 on Tuesday and a negative $27.60 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.

* Late on Wednesday, the wholesale choice beef price was at $202.61 per cwt, up 49 cents from Tuesday, and select cuts fell 91 cents to $187.10, according to USDA.

* “Beef is not moving well, and that is the bottom line,” a livestock futures trader said.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 166.625 cents per lb, up 0.950 cent. March was at 166.325 cents per lb, up 0.850 cent.

* Weak Chicago Board of Trade corn prices and stronger CME live cattle lifted feeder cattle futures.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 81.150 cents per lb, up 0.225 cent, while February was at 88.075 cents, up 0.300 cent.

* CME hogs gained with higher cash hog prices, an analyst said.

* On Wednesday afternoon, USDA reported the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota hog market at $78.63 per cwt, up $1.21 from Tuesday.

* Midwest hogs on Thursday traded mostly steady. Packers are full for this week but buying for early next week’s production, hog brokers said.

* So far, frigid temperatures gripping sections of the Midwest are not significantly impacting hog movement, hog brokers said.

* Record heavy hogs have created an abundant supply of pork, which is pressuring wholesale pork values.

* USDA reported wholesale pork price on Wednesday at $90.40 per cwt, down $1.25 from Tuesday.

* The government’s weekly export report showed U.S. pork sales at 5,300 tonnes, mostly to South Korea, compared with 9,900 tonnes in the previous week.