REFILE-CME live, feeder cattle rally after expanded limits
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-CME live, feeder cattle rally after expanded limits

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adding cattle in the headline)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle rose more than 1 percent on Thursday on short-covering after the exchange late on Wednesday expanded trading limits for cattle futures, an analyst said.

* CME Group Inc on Wednesday took emergency action to adjust trading limits for feeder cattle futures after prices plunged for five days in a row.

* At 8:57 a.m. CST (1457 GMT), live cattle December was up 1.825 cents per lb to 158.250 cents, and February was 1.875 cents higher at 157.700 cents.

* Lower preliminary prices for market-ready, or cash, cattle and sluggish wholesale beef demand at times slowed CME live cattle advances.

* On Wednesday, a small number of cattle in Kansas and Texas sold at $156 to $157 per hundredweight (cwt), down from $162 to $164 in the U.S. Plains a week ago.

* The inability of processors to sell high-priced beef to retailers forced them to curb cash spending by cutting kills, traders and analysts said.

* Investors await the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly Cattle-On-Feed report on Friday.

* On Thursday, USDA’s export data for the week ended Dec. 11 showed U.S. beef sales at 10,900 tonnes, mostly to Hong Kong, compared with 9,900 tonnes a week earlier.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January climbed 0.575 cent per lb to 217.175 cents, and March was 1.750 cents higher at 213.975 cents.

* Lightly-traded CME feeder cattle futures climbed on short-covering and live cattle market buying that lifted contracts from their newly implemented expanded daily price limit of 4.500 cents per lb.

* LEAN HOGS - February was 1.800 cents per lb higher at 82.275 cents, and April jumped 1.625 cents to 83.525 cents.

* CME lean hogs moved higher on bargain hunting and live cattle market buying, said traders.

* Hog futures’ discounts to the exchange’s hog index for Dec. 16 at 85.95 cents, encouraged buyers despite Wednesday’s lower cash and wholesale pork prices.

* Packers are snug on inventory through the rest of the week due to mild weather that delayed the seasonal decline in animal weights, a trader said.

* Processors have cut wholesale pork costs, particularly for hams, to draw shoppers looking for a cheaper alternative to pricier beef, he said.

* Thursday’s USDA export data showed U.S. pork sales at 10,400 tonnes, mostly to South Korea, compared with 35,300 tonnes a week ago. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Paul Simao)

