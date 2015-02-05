FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME hog futures drop with cash, pork prices; cattle turn up
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

CME hog futures drop with cash, pork prices; cattle turn up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hogs traded lower on Thursday on deteriorating cash and wholesale pork prices, traders said.

* On Wednesday, CME Group announced it will close most of its open-outcry pits by July 2.

* At 8:53 a.m. CST (1453 GMT), lean hogs February was 0.925 cent lower at 64.175 cents per lb and set a contract low of 64.025 cents. April dropped 0.975 cent to 67.150 cents, and sank to a fresh contract low of 66.975 cents.

* Wednesday afternoon’s average market-ready, or cash, hog price in Iowa/Minnesota sank $1.39 per cwt from Tuesday to $63.48, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Separate USDA data showed Wednesday afternoon’s wholesale pork price at $74.68 per cwt, down $1.57 from Tuesday.

* Plentiful heavyweight hogs have allowed packers to cut cash bids, an analyst said.

* Prolonged West Coast port congestion has contributed to reduced pork exports, he said.

* The West Coast chief labor negotiator for shippers and terminal operators warned of possibly complete gridlock at ports.

* On Thursday, the USDA’s export data for the week ended Jan. 29 showed U.S. pork sales at 18,800 tonnes, mostly to Mexico, compared with 16,900 the previous week.

* LIVE CATTLE February was up 0.625 cent per lb at 153.625 cents, and April 0.650 cent higher at 149.300 cents.

* CME live cattle rose on short-covering and futures’ discounts to cash prices, traders said.

* So far, cash cattle in Kansas sold at $160 per cwt, steady to $1.50 higher than last week’s mostly $159 to $160.50 sales in the U.S. Plains, said feedlot sources.

* Remaining cash bids stood at $160 per cwt versus $162 asking prices, they said.

* Some packers are caught short on supplies, with frigid temperatures and wintry weather over the weekend expected to slow down animals’ weight gains, an analyst said.

* Other processors have reduced production to avoid spending more for cattle and improve their margins, he said.

* Thursday’s USDA export data showed U.S. beef sales at 14,000 tonnes, mostly to South Korea, compared with 10,000 in the previous week.

* FEEDER CATTLE - March was up 0.325 cent to 197.050 cents per lb, and April rose 0.175 cent to 197.025 cents.

* CME feeder cattle drew support from live cattle market advances and strong cash feeder cattle prices. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.