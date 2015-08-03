CME live cattle futures seen higher; hogs mixed

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle may be poised for a higher open on Monday following Friday’s better-than-expected cash prices, traders said.

* Last week, market-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at mostly $147 to $149 per cwt, up from $145 to $146 the week before, feedlot sources said.

* Feedyard operators were reluctant to sell cattle at lower prices given improved packer margins and processors that bid for animals earlier the week than normal, an analyst said.

* Beef demand is close to putting in a seasonal bottom as supermarkets gear up to feature product during Labor Day, the last official grilling holiday of the summer, he said.

* The price of wholesale choice beef last Friday afternoon was at $233.25 per cwt, down 9 cents from Thursday. Select cuts dipped 3 cents to $229.29, the USDA said.

* Tyson Foods Inc cut its profit forecast for the year ending September, citing export market disruptions in its beef business and high cattle costs.

* FEEDER CATTLE - Seen higher.

* Weaker corn prices and potential live cattle market gains might lift CME feeder cattle contracts.

* LEAN HOGS - Called mixed.

* CME lean hogs may be pressured by Friday’s soft cash prices, but supported by that day’s strong wholesale pork values and October’s discount to the exchange’s latest hog index at 78.51 cents.

* The government reported Friday afternoon’s average cash hog price in the western Midwest was 78 cents per cwt lower than on Thursday at $75.23.

* Friday afternoon’s wholesale pork price was at $87.48 per cwt, up $1.25 from Thursday driven by the more than $3 hike in pork bellies.

* Packers increased slaughter rates to take advantage of their profitable margins, traders and analysts said.

* But, processors are reluctant to hike cash bids due to plentiful supplies and three plants out on Monday for a floater holiday, they said.

* For the week ended Aug. 1, packers processed 14.3 percent more hogs that resulted in 12.9 percent more pork than the same period a year ago, based on USDA data. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)