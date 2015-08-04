CME live cattle, hog futures extend gains

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle rose for a fourth day in row on Tuesday, helped by follow-through buying in anticipation of cash prices in line with, or stronger than, last week‘s, traders said.

* At 8:40 a.m. CDT (1340 GMT), August was up 0.600 cent per lb at 148.600 cents, and October 0.675 cent higher at 148.775 cents.

* Some packers may be short on supplies at a time when beef demand at wholesale tends to pick up ahead of Labor Day barbecues, an analyst said.

* Feedlots are less willing to sell cattle for lower prices given much-improved packer margins, he said.

* Last week, market-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains sold at mostly $147 to $149 per cwt, compared with the previous week’s sales of $145 to $146, feedlot sources said.

* Monday afternoon’s wholesale choice beef price was at $233.99 per cwt, up 74 cents from Friday. Select cuts dropped 46 cents to $228.83, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Fund buying developed after the October contract opened above the 20-day moving average of 148.06 cents.

* FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 1.325 cents per lb at 215.175 cents, helped by live cattle market buying and futures’ discounts to the exchange’s latest feeder cattle index at 217.03 cents.

* LEAN HOGS - August, which will expire on Aug. 14, were up 0.375 cent per lb at 80.575 cents, and October 0.950 cent higher at 66.275 cents.

* Monday’s higher cash and wholesale pork values lifted CME lean hogs for a second straight session, traders said.

* The government reported Monday afternoon’s average cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota at $76.65 per cwt, $1.11 higher than on Friday.

* Monday afternoon’s wholesale pork price was at $87.94 per cwt, up 46 cents from Friday, supported by $2.43 ham costs, USDA said.

* Profitable margins have prompted packers to process as many hogs as possible, a trader said.

* Packing plants that were closed on Monday for a floater holiday will make up the downtime by adding shifts throughout the week and on Saturday, he said.

* On Monday, packers processed 373,000 hogs, 43,000 fewer than a week ago, according to USDA estimates.

* Monday’s floater holiday slowed the flow of pork to retailers that are preparing for Labor Day holiday grilling advertisements, traders and analysts said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Peter Galloway)