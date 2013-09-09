CME live cattle, hog futures expected to open mixed

Sept 9 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are seen opening mixed on Monday, traders and analysts said. * Sentiment that cash cattle prices have bottomed out in the near term could lend CME live cattle support. * Sluggish wholesale beef demand is seen weighing on cash cattle prices and live cattle futures. * Funds that trade CME hogs and live cattle are expected to sell, or roll, October futures and mainly buy the December contract in accordance with the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI). * Monday is the first of five days for the S&PGSCI process. * CME livestock investors are watching a late summer heat wave in the central Midwest. High-heat and humidity could slowdown animal weight gains and reduce the number of cattle and hogs coming to market. LIVE CATTLE - Called down 0.200 to up 0.200 cent per lb. * Futures will likely chop around until cash prices offer direction, a trader said. * Last Friday, packers in Texas and Kansas paid mostly $123 per hundredweight (cwt) for cash-basis cattle, which was steady with the previous week, feedlot sources said. * They said live-basis cattle in Nebraska on Friday traded at mostly $123 per cwt, down $1 from the week before. * Last week's ample number of contracted cattle kept packers from spending more for supplies on the open market. * Beef demand lagged as consumers transition from grilling cuts to those more suited for cooking indoors. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to down 0.200 cent per lb. * CME feeder cattle September futures on Friday settled at 156.375 cents per lb, nearly par with the exchange's feeder cattle index at 156.36 cents. * Possible live cattle futures weakness could pressure CME feeder cattle contracts. * LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb. * Mixed, rather than lower, cash hog prices and firm wholesale pork values are supportive CME hog influences, traders said. * Hot weather in the central Plains a few weeks ago resulted in fewer hogs now, which forced packers to pay up for hogs in that region, an analyst said. * Cash hog prices in the western Midwest were pressured by a seasonal increase in supplies, he said. * Profit taking, and the view that far-month hog futures are too pricey based on cash price expectation at that time, may weigh on those contracts, traders said. * The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has cleared the way for Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd's proposed $4.7 billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the companies said on Friday. * Friday's Smithfield news should not impact hog futures because traders largely expected the deal to pass muster with the government review committee, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool)