FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle, hog futures expected to open mixed
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle, hog futures expected to open mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are seen opening
mixed on Monday, traders and analysts said.
    * Sentiment that cash cattle prices have bottomed out in the
near term could lend CME live cattle support.
    * Sluggish wholesale beef demand is seen weighing on cash
cattle prices and live cattle futures.
    * Funds that trade CME hogs and live cattle are expected to
sell, or roll, October futures and mainly buy the December
contract in accordance with the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs
Commodity Index (S&PGSCI).
    * Monday is the first of five days for the S&PGSCI process.
    * CME livestock investors are watching a late summer heat
wave in the central Midwest. High-heat and humidity could
slowdown animal weight gains and reduce the number of cattle and
hogs coming to market.
                 
    LIVE CATTLE - Called down 0.200 to up 0.200 cent per lb.
    * Futures will likely chop around until cash prices offer
direction, a trader said.
    * Last Friday, packers in Texas and Kansas paid mostly $123
per hundredweight (cwt) for cash-basis cattle, which was steady
with the previous week, feedlot sources said.
    * They said live-basis cattle in Nebraska on Friday traded
at mostly $123 per cwt, down $1 from the week before.
    * Last week's ample number of contracted cattle kept packers
from spending more for supplies on the open market.
    * Beef demand lagged as consumers transition from grilling
cuts to those more suited for cooking indoors.
                     
    FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to down 0.200 cent per lb.
    * CME feeder cattle September futures on Friday
settled at 156.375 cents per lb, nearly par with the exchange's
feeder cattle index at 156.36 cents.
    * Possible live cattle futures weakness could pressure CME
feeder cattle contracts.    
    
    * LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.
    * Mixed, rather than lower, cash hog prices and firm
wholesale pork values are supportive CME hog influences, traders
said.
    * Hot weather in the central Plains a few weeks ago resulted
in fewer hogs now, which forced packers to pay up for hogs in
that region, an analyst said.
    * Cash hog prices in the western Midwest were pressured by a
seasonal increase in supplies, he said.
    * Profit taking, and the view that far-month hog futures are
too pricey based on cash price expectation at that time, may
weigh on those contracts, traders said.
    * The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has cleared the
way for Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd's proposed $4.7
billion acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the
companies said on Friday. 
    * Friday's Smithfield news should not impact hog futures 
because traders largely expected the deal to pass muster with
the government review committee, an analyst said.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Grant
McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.