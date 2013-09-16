CME live cattle futures expected to open firm, hogs mixed

Sept 16 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are seen opening firm Monday amid sentiment that cash cattle prices have bottomed out in the near term, traders and analysts said. * The U.S. stock market rally in response to former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers' withdrawal from the race for head of the Federal Reserve could support CME live cattle. * Strong equities could bolster consumer confidence in the economy, which could help demand for high-end beef cuts, a trader said. LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.100 cent to 0.300 cent per lb higher. * Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas traded at $123 per (cwt), which was steady with the week before, feedlot sources said. * There were no live-basis sales reported last week in Nebraska by feedlot sources. They said dressed cattle there moved at $194 to $195, steady to up $1 from a week ago. * Packers bought a small number of cattle on the open market to augment contracted supplies, an analyst said. * He added that processors cut slaughter rates and limited cash spending to offset thin operating margins and sluggish beef demand. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 cent to down 0.300 cent per lb. * CME September feeder cattle is at a premium to the exchange's feeder cattle index, which was at 155.93 cents, which could discourage buyers. * Feeder cattle futures may draw support from weak corn prices. Cheaper corn can encourage feelots to buy young cattle. * LEAN HOGS - Called 0.300 cent higher to 0.300 cent per lb lower. * Higher wholesale pork prices, driven by tight supplies last week, could lift CME hog October hog futures, traders said. * They also cited October futures's supportive discount to CME's hog index, which was at 92.98 cents. Last Friday, the October contract settled at 90.700 cents per lb. * Profit-taking and the seasonal increase in supplies could pressure CME hogs. * Packers are expected to reduce production to improve their margins, which could weigh on cash prices. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)