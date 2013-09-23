CME live cattle futures expected to open higher, hogs mixed

Sept 23 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures are expected to open higher on Monday, fueled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's bullish cattle on feed report last Friday, traders and analysts said. * Friday's U.S. government report showed the number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots in August fell 11 percent from a year earlier to their lowest level for that month in 17 years. * The report confirmed that supplies will be tight through the middle of next year, an analyst said. The view that futures' are already pricy may limit potential market gains, he said. * Higher cash cattle prices last week are expected to lend more support to live cattle futures on Monday, analysts said. * USDA's monthly cold storage report will be issued on Monday at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT). The data will include August total beef and pork inventories. LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.500 cent to 1.000 cent per lb higher. * Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas traded at $124 per hundredweight (cwt), which was $1 higher than the week before, feedlot sources said. * They said live-basis cattle in Nebraska a week ago moved at $125 per cwt, up $1 to $1.50 from the previous week. * Recent futures advances forced processors to pay more for cattle, despite lagging wholesale beef demand and thin packer margins, a trader said. * USDA's Friday afternoon data showed the wholesale choice beef price, or cutout, at $192.39 per cwt, down 62 cents from Thursday. Select cuts were 94 cents lower at $175.96. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 to 1.500 cents per lb. * CME feeder cattle may draw support from higher live cattle futures and weak corn prices. * LEAN HOGS - Called 0.300 cent higher to 0.300 cent per lb lower. * October futures' sizable discount to CME's hog index, which was at 97.46 cents, could encourage buyers, traders said. * They said higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices are considered supportive for CME hogs. * Some packers raised cash hog bids to secure supplies for early this week, an analyst said. * Other packers are reducing slaughter to improve their margins and offset a near-term supply shortage, which will pressure cash prices, he said. * Sentiment that cash hog and wholesale pork prices are about to top out could stir futures selling. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)