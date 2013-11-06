FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME live cattle slip while awaiting cash sales; hogs drop
November 6, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle slip while awaiting cash sales; hogs drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures edged downward on
Wednesday as investors wait for this week's cash trade, traders
said. 
    * They said investors also took profits in anticipation of
wholesale beef prices topping out soon.
    
    LIVE CATTLE - At 9:03 a.m. CST (1553 GMT), December 
was down 0.175 cent at 131.875 cents per lb. February was
at 133.625 cents, down 0.200 cent.
    * There were no cash cattle bids or asking prices reported
by feedlot sources. Cash-basis cattle last week moved at mostly
$132 per hundredweight (cwt). 
    * Improving, but still negative, beef packer margins and the
recent gain in wholesale beef prices are supportive cash cattle
influences, traders said.
    * They said more cattle up for sale this week and wholesale
beef demand worries could weigh on cash.

    * FEEDER CATTLE - November rose 0.075 cent to 164.850
cents per lb, while January was at 165.275 cents, 0.200
cent higher.
    * Technical buying propped up feeder cattle futures.

    LEAN HOGS - December was at 87.450 cents per lb, 
0.800 cent lower, while February was down 0.825 cent at
91.000 cents.
    * Late-Tuesday's lower cash hog prices amid increased
weights pressured the pork cutout and CME hogs, traders said.
    * Hog prices Tuesday afternoon in the most-watched
Iowa/Minnesota market dropped $1.82 per cwt to $79.94 cents,
according to USDA.
    * USDA's data showed the wholesale pork price, or cutout,
was $1.08 per cwt lower at $93.84 late on Tuesday, led by lower
ham prices.
    * The U.S. government's weekly weight report showed hogs in
the Iowa/southern Minnesota market last week averaged 279.7 lbs,
which was up 1.9 lbs from the previous week and up 7.6 lbs from
the same period a year ago.
    * Cooler temperatures and newly harvested, less-costly corn
was pushing up hog weights, an analyst said. Those higher
weights are increasing the amount of pork available at the
retail level, he said.   

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
