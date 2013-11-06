CME live cattle slip while awaiting cash sales; hogs drop

Nov 6 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures edged downward on Wednesday as investors wait for this week's cash trade, traders said. * They said investors also took profits in anticipation of wholesale beef prices topping out soon. LIVE CATTLE - At 9:03 a.m. CST (1553 GMT), December was down 0.175 cent at 131.875 cents per lb. February was at 133.625 cents, down 0.200 cent. * There were no cash cattle bids or asking prices reported by feedlot sources. Cash-basis cattle last week moved at mostly $132 per hundredweight (cwt). * Improving, but still negative, beef packer margins and the recent gain in wholesale beef prices are supportive cash cattle influences, traders said. * They said more cattle up for sale this week and wholesale beef demand worries could weigh on cash. * FEEDER CATTLE - November rose 0.075 cent to 164.850 cents per lb, while January was at 165.275 cents, 0.200 cent higher. * Technical buying propped up feeder cattle futures. LEAN HOGS - December was at 87.450 cents per lb, 0.800 cent lower, while February was down 0.825 cent at 91.000 cents. * Late-Tuesday's lower cash hog prices amid increased weights pressured the pork cutout and CME hogs, traders said. * Hog prices Tuesday afternoon in the most-watched Iowa/Minnesota market dropped $1.82 per cwt to $79.94 cents, according to USDA. * USDA's data showed the wholesale pork price, or cutout, was $1.08 per cwt lower at $93.84 late on Tuesday, led by lower ham prices. * The U.S. government's weekly weight report showed hogs in the Iowa/southern Minnesota market last week averaged 279.7 lbs, which was up 1.9 lbs from the previous week and up 7.6 lbs from the same period a year ago. * Cooler temperatures and newly harvested, less-costly corn was pushing up hog weights, an analyst said. Those higher weights are increasing the amount of pork available at the retail level, he said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)