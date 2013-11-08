FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME live cattle firm in choppy trading, hogs higher
November 8, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle firm in choppy trading, hogs higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures turned up slightly
in choppy action on Friday supported by short-covering ahead of
the weekend, traders and analysts said.
    * They said Thursday's lower wholesale beef and cash prices
limited futures' advances on Friday.
    * Funds that follow the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs
Commodity Index (S&PGSCI) will shift, or "roll", their CME live
cattle and hogs December long positions into February and April.
Friday is the second of five days for the procedure.
    * CME cattle and hog investors await the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly crop and supply/demand reports on Friday
at 11:00 a.m. CST (1700 GMT). The data could have feeding
implications for livestock.     
    
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:43 a.m. CST (1443 GMT), December 
was up 0.200 cent at 131.875 cents per lb. February was
at 133.650 cents, up 0.100 cent.
    * This week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved at mostly
$131 per hundredweight (cwt), down $1 from last week.
    * Packers avoided paying more for supplies in an effort to
improve their operating margins. There were more cattle
available for sale this week.
    * Wholesale beef demand slowed as grocers focus on featuring
hams and turkey for the Nov. 28 U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.
    * Thursday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was
$203.99 per cwt, down 57 cents from Wednesday. Select cuts were
at $190.17, down 45 cents, according to USDA. 

    * FEEDER CATTLE - November rose 0.525 cent to 165.150
cents per lb, while January was at 165.500 cents, 0.375
cent higher.
    * Firm live cattle futures and less-costly corn lifted CME
feeder cattle contracts. Cheaper feed can encourage feedyards to
buy young cattle. 

    LEAN HOGS - December was at 88.200 cents per lb, 
0.650 cent higher, while February was up 0.700 cent at
92.100 cents.
    * Late-Thursday's cash hog and wholesale pork price rebound
pushed up CME hog futures, analysts and traders said.
    * Despite ample supplies, some packers raised cash hog bids
to secure supplies for next week's production, a trader said. 
    * He said the pork cutout reflected the upswing in ham
prices before Thanksgiving that helped offset costs for loins
and pork bellies, which are made into bacon.
    * Late-Thursday's wholesale pork price, or cutout, was at
$94.06 per cwt, up 48 cents from Wednesday. Ham prices jumped
$5.77 while bellies tumbled $6.32 and loins fell $1.55,
according to USDA data. 

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Alden
Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
