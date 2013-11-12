FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle futures rise with cash price hopes
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle futures rise with cash price hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures gained modestly
on Tuesday in anticipation of at least steady cash prices this
week, traders said.
    * They said tighter cattle supply expectations in the months
ahead encouraged deferred-month live cattle buying.
    * Funds that follow the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs
Commodity Index (S&PGSCI) will shift, or roll their CME live
cattle and hogs December long positions into February and April.
Tuesday is the fourth of five days for the process.
    
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:44 a.m. CST (1444 GMT), December 
was up 0.175 cent at 132.925 cents per lb. February was
at 134.600 cents, 0.225 cent higher.
    * There were no cash bids or asking prices reported by
feedlot sources. Last week, cash-basis cattle in the U.S. Plains
moved at mostly $131 per cwt.
    * Some packers may be caught short of supplies and forced to
raise cash bids, an analyst said.
    * Wholesale beef demand could pick up as supermarkets look
to feature beef after the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov.
28, he said.
    * Market bears contend packers might resist hiking cash
bids, given their poor operating margins.

    * FEEDER CATTLE - November rose 0.350 cent to 164.550
cents per lb, while January was at 164.625 cents, 0.450
cent higher.
    * Short-covering and modest live cattle market advances
lifted CME feeder cattle.

    LEAN HOGS - December was at 88.250 cents per lb, up
0.200 cent, while February was up 0.075 cent at 92.300
cents.
    * CME hogs inched upward in anticipation of steady cash hog
prices on Tuesday, traders and analysts said.
    * Processors will need supplies for this week's production,
a trader said. Some packers will ramp up Saturday's slaughter to
make up for downtime during the U.S. Veteran's Day holiday on
Monday, he said.
    * Continued worries about the spread of the Porcine Epidemic
Diarrhea virus, which is fatal to baby pigs, reducing hog
production next year underpinned hog futures.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.