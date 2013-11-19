FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle futures fall, market awaits cash trade
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 19, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle futures fall, market awaits cash trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures traded lower on Tuesday on spillover pressure after Monday’s technical sell-off while the market awaits cash trade this week, traders said.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:28 a.m. CST (1528 GMT), December was down 0.350 cent at 131.550 cents per lb. February was at 132.700 cents, down 0.500 cent.

* There were no bids or offers reported by feedlot sources. Last week cash cattle traded at $132 per cwt.

* Analysts expect the number of cattle available for sale to be lighter than last week.

* Packers may be reluctant to spend more on for cattle based on their poor margins and lackluster wholesale beef demand.

* USDA reported Monday afternoon’s choice beef wholesale price at $200.56 per cwt, down 60 cents from Friday. That price was the lowest since $199.33 on Oct. 22.

* Beef prices remain soft as retailers focus on featuring ham and turkey during the Thanksgiving holiday.

FEEDER CATTLE - November were down 0.350 cent at 164.500 cents per lb, while January was at 163.825, down 0.475 cent.

* CME feeder cattle followed live cattle futures lower.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 85.550 cents per lb, down 0.050 cent, while February was down 0.025 cent at 89.925 cents.

* CME hogs were narrowly mixed, pressured by lower cash hog prices as firm wholesale pork prices lent support, analysts said.

* USDA data late on Monday showed cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down $1.40 per cwt from Friday at $78.22 per cwt.

* Hogs on Tuesday traded steady to $1 lower around the U.S. Midwest, hog brokers said.

* Wholesale pork prices rose 71 cents on Monday afternoon to $92.68 per cwt, according to USDA data.

* Ample seasonal supplies of hogs at heavier weights continue to weigh on the cash market.

* USDA reported Monday’s slaughter at 438,000 head, which was 45,000 head more than a week ago.

Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.