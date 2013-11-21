FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME live cattle futures weakened by cash price uncertainty
#Intel
November 21, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle futures weakened by cash price uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures were slightly lower in choppy trade early Thursday on uncertainty regarding this week’s cash prices, traders and analysts said.

* Investors adjusted positions before the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly cattle on feed report scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT).

* Analysts expect Friday’s data to show the number of cattle placed in feedlots in October increased year-over-year as less-costly corn improved profits for feedyards.

* On Friday, USDA will simultaneously issue its monthly cold storage report. The data will include total October beef and pork inventories.

* The USDA’s weekly export report released early on Thursday showed U.S. beef sales at 16,500 tonnes, mostly to Mexico, up from 11,800 tonnes in the previous week.

* Traders said the increased beef exports were encouraging.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:20 a.m. CST (1520 GMT), December was down 0.075 cent at 130.975 cents per lb. February was at 131.825 cents, down 0.125 cent.

* There were no cash cattle bids reported while offers ranged between $132 and $134 per cwt. Last week cash cattle traded at $132 per cwt.

* Overall tight cattle supplies were considered as supportive to cash prices. But packers were “cherry picking” from this week’s sales list which could weigh on cash values.

* Packers reduced kill rates to offset their negative margins which could also weigh on cash prices, an analyst said.

* USDA estimated cattle slaughter at 114,000 head on Wednesday, down 6,000 head a week ago.

* Beef wholesale prices were mixed on Wednesday afternoon, with choice 32 cents higher at $199.34 per cwt. Select cuts fell by 60 cents to $187.30.

* Beef prices remain soft ahead of Thanksgiving as consumers chose other meats for the holiday, but beef demand may regain momentum after the holiday, analysts said.

FEEDER CATTLE - November, which will expire on Nov. 22, was up 0.225 cent at 164.800 cents per lb. January was at 162.575, down 0.175 cent.

* November cattle was led by the CME’s feeder cattle index at 165.01 cents.

* Deferred CME feeder cattle contracts followed the weak live cattle futures.

LEAN HOGS - December was down 0.225 cent at 86.025 cents per lb. February was down 0.100 cent at 90.825 cents.

* CME hogs futures slipped on lower cash prices and weak wholesale pork values, analysts said.

* USDA data on Wednesday afternoon showed cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down 29 cents per cwt from Tuesday at $78.64 per cwt.

* Wholesale pork prices fell $1.07 on Wednesday afternoon to $89.98 per cwt, according to USDA data.

* Higher hog slaughter combined with record heavy weights has created more product on the market and weighed on wholesale pork prices, analyst said.

* The USDA weekly export report showed U.S. pork sales at 9,000 tonnes, up from 7,600 tonnes in the previous week.

Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
