CME live cattle futures seen opening firm, hogs mixed

Nov 25 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures were expected to open firm on Monday, supported by short-covering following Friday’s generally neutral U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly cattle-on-feed report, traders and analysts said.

* The number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots in October increased 10 percent from a year earlier as less-costly corn improved profits at feedyards, the USDA said on Friday.

* Investors may regard Friday’s cattle data as mostly neutral because the placement outcome, and other report results, were close to trade expectations, an analyst said.

* He said last month’s placements appeared bigger when compared with a much-smaller placement number in October 2012.

* USDA also on Friday issued its monthly cold storage report. The data showed total beef stocks in October at 443.6 million lbs, which was down a fraction from the previous month but up 3 percent from a year ago.

* The modest beef inventory decline in October from the month before is positive and suggests beef demand at a time of the federal government shutdown, an analyst said.

* Traders are eyeing wintry weather in the U.S. southwest heading toward the eastern part of the country.

* The weather is not bad enough to hurt cattle production in Texas, a trader said. But, the frigid temperatures across much of the Plains should slowdown animal weight gains, he said.

LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.100 to 0.300 cent per lb higher.

* Traders wait for feedlots to count the number of cattle available for sale.

* Investors are expecting cash cattle to trade at a minimum of steady with last week’s sales of mostly $131, traders said.

* Packers are buying cattle for next week, the first full kill week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

* And beef demand could improve as grocers clear ham and turkey from meat cases after the holiday.

* Late-Friday’s government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $198.92 per cwt, up 34 cents from Thursday. Select cuts gained 39 cents to $186.92.

* FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.100 to 0.400 cent per lb.

* CME feeder cattle could follow the possibly firm live cattle market.

* Feeder cattle futures are at a discount to CME’s feeder cattle index at 164.85 cents, which may lend more support.

LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.100 to up 0.100 cent per lb.

* CME hogs could open on either side of steady as investors await clear market direction after Friday’s mixed cash sales and firm wholesale pork prices, traders said.

* A few packers bought supplies for early this week’s production. Other processors will not need as many hogs with plants closed at least one day for the Thanksgiving holiday.

* The seasonal increase in hog numbers at heavier weights dragged on wholesale pork values. Supermarkets will also focus on featuring meats other than ham after Thanksgiving.

* Friday’s cold storage report showed total pork inventories last month at 566.7 million lbs, which was down a slightly from September and down 6 percent from last year.

* “We had expected a pretty large drawdown of pork stocks due to lower-than-expected slaughter runs,” an analyst said.

* Traders may buy deferred hog futures with the view that the spread of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which is fatal to piglets, may reduce supplies in 2014. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)