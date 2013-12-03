FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle down on fund selling; hogs edge lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures traded lower on Tuesday, pressured by funds’ liquidation of long positions, traders said.

* Funds adjusted their holdings to exit long positions before first notice day on Dec. 9.

* Traders expected fewer cattle to be listed for sale this week, which will probably support at least steady cash prices.

* U.S. Plains cash cattle traded at $132 per hundredweight (cwt) last week, up $1 from the previous week, feedlot sources said.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:31 a.m. CST (1531 GMT), December was at 132.775 cents per lb, down 0.500 cent. February was at 134.100 cents, up 0.175 cents.

* Late Monday government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $203.06 per cwt, up 0.18 cents from Friday. The wholesale price rose above the five-day average of $201.42 per cwt. Select cuts gained $1.07 to $191.48 per cwt.

* Wholesale beef prices have been boosted by steady demand from grocers after consumers bought Thanksgiving turkeys and hams, a livestock futures trader said.

* Beef packer margins benefited from higher wholesale prices but still remain in the red. According to HedgersEdge, margins were at a negative $14.85 per head, compared with a negative $31.70 a week ago.

* Below zero (Fahrenheit) temperatures are expected across portions of the U.S. Midwest and Plains later this week. Snowfall was also forecast for Texas and Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday.

* Traders and analysts will watch the weather closely as extremely cold temperatures will slow cattle weight gain.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was unchanged at 165.600 cents per lb. March was at 165.650 cents per lb., down 0.025 cent.

* Feeder cattle futures were unchanged to lower as they followed weak live cattle futures.

* Strong auction prices limited losses, traders said.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 85.500 cents per lb, down 0.525 cent, while February was at 89.800 cents, down 0.650 cent.

* CME hogs traded lower, while an improved wholesale pork price limited losses, an analyst said.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture data on Monday afternoon said the wholesale pork price was up $1.72 from Friday at $91.53 per cwt.

* December futures traded at premium to the CME’s lean hog index of 81.22 cents, which dragged on the front-month contract.

* Margins for packers, while in black, have weakened as they continue to pay high prices for record-heavy hogs.

* Pork packer margins were at $15.35 per head on Tuesday, compared with a $16.70 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com.

* USDA data on Monday afternoon reported cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down 11 cents from Thursday at $81.79 per cwt.

* Hog prices in the U.S. Midwest held mostly steady on mixed demand, according to brokers. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
