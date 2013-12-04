FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle seen thinly mixed, hogs lower
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 4, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle seen thinly mixed, hogs lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures were seen narrowly mixed on Wednesday, pressured by weak wholesale beef prices and expectations for weaker cash cattle trade, traders and analysts said.

* Weak packer margins combined with lackluster meat demand led traders to expect steady to weak cash cattle prices this week.

* U.S. Plains cash cattle traded at $132 per hundredweight (cwt) last week, up $1 from the previous week, feedlot sources said.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:52 a.m. CST (1452 GMT), December was at 132.625 cents per lb, up 0.125 cent. February was unchanged at 134.100 cents.

* Late Tuesday, government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $203.00 per cwt, down 6 cents from Monday. Select cuts fell $1.53 to $189.95 per cwt.

* “The meat complex is not as robust as it should be. It will be a weak deal until next week when buying starts for Christmas meals,” a trader said.

* Beef packer margins have improved from week-ago levels but remain in the red. According to HedgersEdge, margins were at a negative $14.85 per head, compared with a negative $31.70 a week ago.

* Frigid temperatures and blowing snow are expected in the U.S. Plains beginning late Wednesday and continuing into the weekend, posing a threat to the wheat crop and livestock, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday.

* Traders and analysts will watch the weather closely as extremely cold temperatures will slow cattle weight gain. Blowing snow will slow cattle movement.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.150 cents per lb., up 0.300 cents. March was at 165.450 cents per lb., up 0.200 cent.

* Feeder cattle futures were expected to follow live cattle.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 84.700 cents per lb, down 0.125 cent, while February was at 89.175 cents, up 0.200 cent.

* CME hogs seen lower, pressured by a weak wholesale pork and cash prices, analysts said.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture data on Tuesday afternoon showed the wholesale pork price was down 54 cents from Monday at $90.99 per cwt.

* USDA on Tuesday afternoon reported cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down $1.43 from Monday at $80.34 per cwt.

* Cash prices in the Midwest markets Wednesday morning remained steady amid modest demand from packers to fill out this week’s production, hog brokers said.

* Hog futures had a downward seasonal correction on Tuesday that is likely to continue on Wednesday as the front month December contract trades at a premium to the CME’s hog index of 81.88 cents, one analyst said.

* Extremely cold temperatures ahead are expected to slow hog weight gains. Icy road conditions and blowing snow may also slow movement.

Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.