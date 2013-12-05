FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
December 5, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle, lean hogs trade lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures traded lower on Thursday, pressured by lackluster meat demand while expectations of steady cash cattle trade limited losses, traders and analysts said.

* Some packers bid $129 per cwt for cash cattle while prices ranged between $134 and $135 per cwt, feedlot sources said.

* U.S. Plains cash cattle traded at $132 per hundredweight (cwt) last week, up $1 from the previous week

* Weather conditions were monitored as sub-zero temperatures and freezing ice in portions of the U.S. Plains posed a threat to livestock weight gain and transportation.

LIVE CATTLE - At 9:13 a.m. CST (1513 GMT), December was at 132.650 cents per lb, down 0.075 cent. February was 134.175 cents, down 0.250.

* Investors expect this week’s cash cattle sale to be at least steady with last week’s price of $132 per cwt.

* Beef packer margins remain in the red as packers pay up for cattle in the cash markets.

* Beef packer margins have edged slightly lower on Thursday to a negative $27.95 per head, from a negative $27.60 per head on Wednesday, according to HedgersEdge.

* Late Wednesday, government data showed the wholesale choice beef price at $203.30 per cwt, up 30 cents from Tuesday. Select cuts up 9 cents to $190.04 per cwt.

* The USDA’s weekly export report released early on Thursday showed U.S. beef sales at 11,500 tonnes, mostly to South Korea, compared with 9,500 tonnes in the previous week.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 165.600 cents per lb, up 0.550 cent. March was at 165.625 cents per lb, up 0.275 cent.

* Weak Chicago Board of Trade corn prices were seen as supportive to feeder cattle futures.

LEAN HOGS - December was at 83.225 cents per lb, down 0.450 cent, while February was at 88.475 cents, down 0.525 cent.

* CME hogs traded lower, pressured by weak cash prices and long liquidation, analysts said.

* Front-month December hog futures traded at a premium to the CME’s hog index of 82.25 cents which dragged on the contract.

* USDA on Wednesday afternoon reported cash hog prices in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market down $1.82 from Tuesday at $78.51 per cwt.

* Cash prices in the Midwest markets held mostly steady with some packers needing hogs to fill out the remainder of the week’s production.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture data on Wednesday afternoon showed the wholesale pork price was down $1.80 from Tuesday at $89.19 per cwt.

* USDA weekly export report showed U.S. pork sales at 9,900 tonnes, mostly to Mexico, compared with 8,700 tonnes in the previous week.

Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis

