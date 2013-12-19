FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle edges higher, weak cash limits gains
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 19, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle edges higher, weak cash limits gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle traded slightly higher on Thursday as investors adjusted positions a day ahead of the government’s monthly cattle inventory report, traders said.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly cattle on feed report is scheduled for Friday at 2:00 p.m. CST (2000 GMT).

* Analysts expect Friday’s data to show the number of cattle placed in feedlots in November edged higher year-over-year.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly export report on Thursday showed U.S. beef sales at 4,800 tonnes, mostly to Japan, compared with 10,100 tonnes in the previous week.

LIVE CATTLE - At 8:29 a.m. CST (1429 GMT), December was at 131.000 cents per lb, up 0.050 cent. February was at 132.425 cents, up 0.075 cent.

* Weak cash cattle trade in Nebraska and expectations of lower cash prices in Texas and Kansas kept a lid on CME live cattle futures advances.

* Cash cattle lightly traded in Nebraska Wednesday, but investors await more trading in the state and also in Texas and Kansas.

* Wednesday morning, a few cash cattle traded in Nebraska at $129 per cwt, down $1 to $2 from a week ago, feedlot sources said.

* Beef packing plants will be closed at least one day each week during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, limiting their need for supplies.

* The Wednesday afternoon wholesale choice beef price rose 50 cents from Tuesday to $198.93 per cwt, while select cuts gained 23 cents to $189.01, based on U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

* USDA estimated cattle slaughter at 122,000 head on Wednesday, unchanged from a week ago, down 4,000 head from a year ago.

* FEEDER CATTLE - January was at 166.350 cents per lb, up 0.300 cent. March was at 165.900 cents per lb, up 0.300 cent.

* CME feeder cattle followed live cattle slightly higher.

LEAN HOGS - February was at 86.400 cents per lb, 0.050 cent higher, while April was at 91.200 cents, up 0.025 cent.

* USDA data on Wednesday afternoon reported the average price of hogs in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market at $76.79 per cwt, down $1.43 from Tuesday.

* USDA reported hog slaughter at 435,000 head on Wednesday, up 5,000 head from a week earlier.

* The steady pace of slaughter has created ample amounts of product which has pressured prices.

* On Wednesday, the wholesale pork price, or cutout, fell $1.98 from Tuesday to $89.05 per cwt, USDA data showed.

* Next week pork production will be reduced during due to the holiday-shortened week.

* The government’s weekly export report showed U.S. pork sales at 9,700 tonnes, mostly to Mexico, compared with 5,300 tonnes in the previous week. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.