CME live cattle seen opening firm, hogs steady to weaker

Dec 23 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures were expected to open firm on Monday following last Friday’s bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly cattle-on-feed report, traders and analysts said.

* Friday’s USDA data showed the number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots in November was down 3 percent from a year earlier as healthy grazing pastures allowed ranchers to keep cattle out of feedyards longer.

* The cattle-on-feed report is viewed as friendly to futures on Monday, but some of that bullishness may have been factored into the future’s rally on Friday before the data was released, traders said.

* The federal government will issue the monthly cold storage report on Monday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT). The data will include total November beef and pork inventories.

* Investors positioning before extended Christmas and New Year’s holiday vacations could result in a choppy trading session on Monday.

LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.100 to 0.300 cent per lb higher.

* Last week’s lower cash cattle prices and weaker wholesale beef values could minimize possible CME live cattle futures advances on Monday.

* Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $130 per cwt, down $1 from the week before, feedlot sources said. They reported overall cash sales of $130 in Nebraska, which was roughly steady to $1 lower than the previous week.

* Packers spent less for supplies given their poor margins and tepid wholesale beef demand, a trader said. Both of those factors could pressure cash prices this week, he said.

* Friday afternoon’s wholesale choice beef price fell 92 cents per cwt to $196.79, and select slipped 35 cents to $188.43, based on USDA data.

* Packers will need less cattle with some plants scheduled to be dark at least one day each week over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

* Less fresh beef available during holiday plant shutdowns could later boost wholesale beef prices, an analyst said.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen steady to up 0.300 cent per lb.

* CME feeder cattle could draw support from possible live cattle futures gains.

* Benchmark Oklahoma City market feeder cattle prices will be unavailable Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 30-31. The stockyards there will be closed during the year-end holidays.

* LEAN HOGS - Called steady to 0.300 cent per lb lower.

* Friday’s cash hog and wholesale pork price setbacks could pressure CME hogs early Monday, traders said.

* The USDA data on Friday afternoon quoted the average price of hogs in the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market at $76.35 per cwt, down 0.27 cents from Thursday.

* Friday afternoon’s wholesale pork price dropped $1.07 per cwt to $85.39 per cwt, due in part to the $7.23 tumble in the cost for pork bellies, which are made into bacon, USDA said.

* On Monday, Midwest hogs traded steady as some processors bought supplies for this week’s slaughter schedule, dealers said.

* Packers are not expected to actively buy hogs over the next two weeks given ample supplies and packing plant closures during the upcoming holidays. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)