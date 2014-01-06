FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle, hog futures seen opening mixed
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 6, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle, hog futures seen opening mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - CME live cattle futures were expected to open mixed on Monday, with support from Friday’s wholesale beef price gains facing pressure from profit taking, traders and analysts said.

* CME live cattle and hog futures investors are keeping tabs on an Arctic blast that is gripping much of the country.

* Dangerous driving conditions and bone-chilling cold could reduce the movement of livestock to market and slow cattle weight gains, a trader said.

* There is concern that consumers may stay home to avoid the snow and cold, which could dent demand for beef and pork at supermarkets and restaurants, he said.

LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.200 to down 0.200 cent per lb.

* “No one has a clear picture about cash prices and beef demand given some of the coldest temperatures some of us have ever seen,” a cattle futures trader said.

* Most cattle in the Plains should be fine despite the extremely cold weather, but animal deaths are possible, he said.

* Last week, the bulk of cash cattle in the U.S. Plains traded at $137 per hundredweight (cwt) that topped the prior week’s record of $133 to $136, feedlot sources said.

* Back-to-back holiday-shortened workweeks reduced the availability of fresh beef, driving up recent wholesale prices and supporting cash prices this week.

* Packers are expected to curtail slaughters to avoid higher cash cattle prices and improve their slumping margins, a negative cash factor.

FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.200 cent per lb higher to 0.200 cent lower.

* CME feeder cattle could track the potentially mixed live cattle market.

* LEAN HOGS - Called 0.200 cent per lb lower to 0.200 cent higher.

* Friday’s lower cash hog and wholesale pork prices could pressure CME hogs, traders said.

* Friday afternoon’s average price of cash hogs in the closely-followed Iowa/Minnesota region was $78.00 per cwt, 81 cents per cwt lower than on Thursday, according to USDA.

* The government’s Friday afternoon wholesale pork price dropped $1.21 per cwt to $82.79, USDA said.

* Producers in the frozen Midwest may keep swine buildings closed to retain heat, a move that could force packers to hike cash hog bids, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.