CME live cattle futures slip on mounting Wall St. losses

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures drifted lower on Friday, partly in response to heavy U.S. stock market losses, traders said. * The Dow Jones industrial average fell hard, pressured by disappointing euro zone economic data and emerging market jitters. * Funds that sold equities did likewise with some of their holdings in CME's live cattle market, an analyst said. * CME live cattle also felt pressure from eroding wholesale beef values that stirred expectations of possibly steady-to-lower cash prices this week. * National Beef Packing Company plans to close its Brawley, California, plant by April 4 due to declining cattle supplies, the company said. * Traders await the government's annual cattle inventory report that will be issued on Friday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT). * Analysts expect Friday's data to show the U.S. cattle herd likely fell for a seventh straight year, but the rate of that decline possibly slowed and suggests ranchers are rebuilding their herds as feed costs ease. LIVE CATTLE - At 9:17 a.m. CST (1517 GMT), February was at 141.775 cents per lb, down 0.375 cent. April was at 140.150 cents, 0.375 cent lower. * Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas stood at $146 per hundredweight (cwt) against $150 asking prices from sellers, feedlot sources said. * Earlier in the week, some cattle in Texas moved at $146 per cwt, about $1 lower than last week for the state, feedlot sources said. * Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved up to $150 per cwt, a record high. * More cattle are available for sale as processors draw from supplies contracted against the futures market, a trader said. * The pullback in wholesale beef prices and thinning packer margins could work against cash cattle prices, he said. * FEEDER CATTLE - March was at 168.575 cents, down 0.125 cent. April slipped 0.250 cents to 168.850 cents. * CME feeder cattle followed live cattle futures lower. LEAN HOGS - February was at 86.425 cents per lb, up 0.075 cent, while April was at 94.300 cents, 0.675 cent higher. * Firmer-than-anticipated cash prices and higher wholesale pork values lifted CME hogs, traders said. * Packers raised cash hog bids to make sure they have enough supplies for Saturday's estimated 135,000-head slaughter, an analyst said. * Profitable margins give processors incentive to actively process hogs on Saturday. And some plants are making up for weather-related downtime earlier this week. * Russia, which banned most U.S. meat imports in early 2013, may resume pork imports from the United States by March, a Russian news agency said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Peter Galloway)