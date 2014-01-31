FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle futures slip on mounting Wall St. losses
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 31, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle futures slip on mounting Wall St. losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
futures drifted lower on Friday, partly in response to heavy
U.S. stock market losses, traders said.
    * The Dow Jones industrial average fell hard, pressured by
disappointing euro zone economic data and emerging market
jitters.
    * Funds that sold equities did likewise with some of their
holdings in CME's live cattle market, an analyst said. 
    * CME live cattle also felt pressure from eroding wholesale
beef values that stirred expectations of possibly
steady-to-lower cash prices this week.
    * National Beef Packing Company plans to close its Brawley,
California, plant by April 4 due to declining cattle supplies,
the company said. 
    * Traders await the government's annual cattle inventory
report that will be issued on Friday at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT).
    * Analysts expect Friday's data to show the U.S. cattle herd
likely fell for a seventh straight year, but the rate of that
decline possibly slowed and suggests ranchers are rebuilding
their herds as feed costs ease. 
    
             
    LIVE CATTLE - At 9:17 a.m. CST (1517 GMT), February 
was at 141.775 cents per lb, down 0.375 cent. April was
at 140.150 cents, 0.375 cent lower.
    * Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas stood at $146 per
hundredweight (cwt) against $150 asking prices from sellers,
feedlot sources said.
    * Earlier in the week, some cattle in Texas moved at $146
per cwt, about $1 lower than last week for the state, feedlot
sources said. 
    * Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains moved up to $150
per cwt, a record high.
    * More cattle are available for sale as processors draw from
supplies contracted against the futures market, a trader said.
    * The pullback in wholesale beef prices and thinning packer
margins could work against cash cattle prices, he said.
           
    * FEEDER CATTLE - March was at 168.575 cents, down
0.125 cent. April slipped 0.250 cents to 168.850 cents.
    * CME feeder cattle followed live cattle futures lower.
        
    LEAN HOGS - February was at 86.425 cents per lb, up
0.075 cent, while April was at 94.300 cents, 0.675 cent
higher.
    * Firmer-than-anticipated cash prices and higher wholesale
pork values lifted CME hogs, traders said.
    * Packers raised cash hog bids to make sure they have enough
supplies for Saturday's estimated 135,000-head slaughter, an
analyst said. 
    * Profitable margins give processors incentive to actively
process hogs on Saturday. And some plants are making up for
weather-related downtime earlier this week.
    *  Russia, which banned most U.S. meat imports in early
2013, may resume pork imports from the United States by March, a
Russian news agency said.   

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.