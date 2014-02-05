CME live cattle, lean hogs firm amid weather delays

Feb 5 (Reuters) - CME live cattle were steady to slightly firmer on Wednesday as weaker wholesale beef prices and expectation of softer cash trade limited gains, traders and analysts said. * Extreme wintry weather moved across large portions of the U.S. Midwest and Plains stalling livestock movement. Various packing plants planned late starts and some canceled shifts. * Frigid temperatures will likely slow down cattle weight gains and farmers canceled hog delivery orders. * A drought in Australia has forced ranchers in the world's third-biggest beef exporter to cull cows, stoking fears of a global beef shortage in coming years with the U.S. herd at its lowest in six decades. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:57 a.m. CST (1457 GMT), February was at 139.700 cents per lb, down 0.100 cent. April was at 138.975 cents, up 0.075 cent. * Tuesday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $220.49 per cwt, 40 cents lower than on Monday, and select cuts were at $219.21, down 21 cents, according to USDA. * Weak wholesale beef prices have contributed to processors' negative profit margins which will likely force them to bid lower for cash cattle this week, traders said. * Beef packer profit margins on Tuesday were estimated at a negative $57.00 per head, compared with a negative $46.35 per head on Monday and a positive $72.70 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com. FEEDER CATTLE - March was at 167.075 cents per lb, up 0.100 cent. April was at 167.675 cents per lb, up 0.175 cent. * CME feeder cattle followed live cattle. * LEAN HOGS - February was at 85.875 cents per lb, up 0.650 cent, while April was at 93.700 cents, up 0.575 cent. * Heavy snowfall and cold temperatures stalled hog movement and will reduce slaughter volume, cash hog dealers said. * Weather-induced delays will cause a backlog of hogs as farmers cancel deliveries, an Iowa dealer said. * USDA pegged pork wholesale prices on Tuesday afternoon at $91.52, up 97 cents from Friday. [US/POR} (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago)