CME live cattle, lean hogs firm amid weather delays
February 5, 2014

CME live cattle, lean hogs firm amid weather delays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - CME live cattle were steady to slightly
firmer on Wednesday as weaker wholesale beef prices and
expectation of softer cash trade limited gains, traders and
analysts said.
    * Extreme wintry weather moved across large portions of the
U.S. Midwest and Plains stalling livestock movement. Various
packing plants planned late starts and some canceled shifts. 
    * Frigid temperatures will likely slow down cattle weight
gains and farmers canceled hog delivery orders.
    *  A drought in Australia has forced ranchers in the world's
third-biggest beef exporter to cull cows, stoking fears of a
global beef shortage in coming years with the U.S. herd at its
lowest in six decades. 
                        
    LIVE CATTLE - At 8:57 a.m. CST (1457 GMT), February 
was at 139.700 cents per lb, down 0.100 cent. April was
at 138.975 cents, up 0.075 cent.
    * Tuesday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was
$220.49 per cwt, 40 cents lower than on Monday, and select cuts
were at $219.21, down 21 cents, according to USDA.
    * Weak wholesale beef prices have contributed to processors'
negative profit margins which will likely force them to bid
lower for cash cattle this week, traders said.
    * Beef packer profit margins on Tuesday were estimated at a
negative $57.00 per head, compared with a negative $46.35 per
head on Monday and a positive $72.70 a week ago, according to
HedgersEdge.com.

    FEEDER CATTLE -  March was at 167.075 cents per lb,
up 0.100 cent. April was at 167.675 cents per lb, up
0.175 cent.  
    * CME feeder cattle followed live cattle.
    
    * LEAN HOGS -  February was at 85.875 cents per lb,
up 0.650 cent, while April was at 93.700 cents, up 0.575
cent.
    * Heavy snowfall and cold temperatures stalled hog movement
and will reduce slaughter volume, cash hog dealers said.
    * Weather-induced delays will cause a backlog of hogs as
farmers cancel deliveries, an Iowa dealer said. 
    * USDA pegged pork wholesale prices on Tuesday afternoon at
$91.52, up 97 cents from Friday. [US/POR}
    

 (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
