CME live cattle firm, market awaits cash trade

Feb 6 (Reuters) - CME live cattle were firm on Thursday while expectations of weak cash trade and lower wholesale beef prices limited gains, traders and analysts said. * Cold weather and snow packed roads around the U.S. Midwest and Plains will slow livestock movement. Hog and cattle weight gain will likely be affected by the cold temperatures. * Weak wholesale beef prices have contributed to processors' negative profit margins which will likely force them to bid lower for cash cattle this week, traders said. * Cash cattle bid stood at $139 per cwt, while $146 was the asking price, a trader said. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:50 a.m. CST (1450 GMT), February was at 139.725 cents per lb, up 0.025 cent. April was at 139.275 cents, up 0.175 cent. * Wednesday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $216.64 per cwt, down $3.85 from Tuesday, and select cuts were at $216.63, down $2.58 cents, according to USDA. * Beef packer profit margins on Wednesday were estimated at a negative $52.90 per head, compared with a negative $57.00 per head on Tuesday and a positive $53.75 a week ago, according to HedgersEdge.com. * U.S. weekly beef exports sales in current marketing year totaled 8,100 tonnes. FEEDER CATTLE - March was at 166.825 cents per lb, down 0.100 cent. April was at 167.675 cents per lb, up 0.025 cent. * Firm CME live cattle live cattle lent support, while strengthening CBOT corn futures values dragged on CME feeder cattle. * LEAN HOGS - February was at 86.550 cents per lb, up 0.100 cent, while April was at 94.675 cents, down 0.300 cent. * CME front month lean hogs contract February and CME April contract were narrowly mixed after jumping to weekly highs a day earlier. * Snow packed roads and cold temperatures will slow hog movement as plants attempt to resume normal operations, cash hog dealers said. * Weather-induced delays will likely reduce slaughter weekly slaughter volume again this week, the dealers said. * On Wednesday USDA estimated week-to-date slaughter at 1.250 million head, down from 1.261 million head for the same period last year. * USDA pegged pork wholesale prices on Wednesday afternoon at $91.43, down 9 cents from Tuesday. * U.S. pork export sales for the week ended January 30 in current marketing year totaled 6,600 tonnes, according to USDA data.