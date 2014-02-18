CME live cattle seen opening higher, hogs mixed

Feb 18 (Reuters) - CME live cattle were expected to open higher on Tuesday, lifted by Monday's jump in wholesale beef values and last week's higher cash prices, traders said. * Monday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $210.98 per hundredweight (cwt), up $3.30 from Friday. Select cuts rose $2.06 to $209.02, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $142 per cwt, up $1 from the week before, feedlot sources said. Cash cattle in Nebraska traded at $143, $2 higher than the previous week, they said. * There were no cattle deliveries reported by the CME late on Friday against the February live cattle contract that will expire on Feb. 28. LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.200 cent to 0.400 cent per lb higher. * Packers paid more for cattle after getting caught short of supplies, a trader said. * Higher cash prices wore down packer margins which will likely cause processors to reduce operating hours this week, he said. * Beef packer margins for Monday were estimated at a negative $119.95 per head, compared with a negative $81.20 per head on Friday and a negative $112.25 a week ago, as calculated by HedgersEdge.com. FEEDER CATTLE - Steady to up 0.300 cent per lb. * CME feeder cattle futures may draw support from the possibly firm live cattle market and steady-to-higher feeder cattle prices in local markets. * LEAN HOGS - Called up 0.200 cent to down 0.200 cent per lb. * Mixed, rather than lower, cash hog prices on Monday and higher wholesale pork values may offer support to CME hog futures, traders said. * The average cash hog price in the western Midwest on Monday was down 11 cents per cwt to $88.12, but 76 cents higher at $84.05 in the eastern Midwest region, based on USDA data. * Government data showed the price of pork at wholesale on Monday at $95.39 per cwt, $1.06 higher than on Friday. * Some packers have hogs bought into the middle of this week, which could weigh on cash prices in parts of the country, an analyst said. * Other processors look to secure supplies for the rest of the week, he said. * Futures' premium to the exchange's hog index at 85.87 cents might discourage buyers, traders and analysts said. * A water main break may have temporarily disrupted slaughter at an Iowa hog processing plant, hog dealers said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)