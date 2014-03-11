FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle edged up, hogs again hit new high
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle edged up, hogs again hit new high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
firmed on Tuesday, supported by strong wholesale beef prices,
traders and analysts said.
    * Monday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price climbed
$2.88 per cwt from Friday to $238.90. Select cuts jumped $3.12
to $235.99, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
    * Grocers to buying beef hand-to-mouth at higher prices due
to fewer cattle available than a year ago, an analyst said.
    * Funds in CME's livestock markets are expected to sell
their April long positions and buy deferred months in a process
known as the "roll" by followers of the Goldman Sachs Commodity
Index (S&PGSCI). Tuesday is the third of five days for the
S&PGSCI procedure.   
                            
    LIVE CATTLE -  At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), April was
at 143.850 cents per lb, up 0.700 cent. June was up 0.150
cent at 136.550 cents.
    *  Although packers are expected to bid lower for supplies,
futures could remain at a bullish discount to those cash cattle
prices this week, traders said.
    * More cattle up for sale and packers drawing from animals
that were contracted against the futures market could pressure
cash returns, he said.
    * Last week, cash cattle moved at $148 per cwt in Texas and
Kansas and at $150 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said.
                         
    FEEDER CATTLE - March was up 0.575 cent at 174.275
cents per lb, its new contract high in electronic trading. April
 was up 0.475 cents to 176.200 cents, also its fresh
contract high
    * CME feeder cattle futures posted new contract highs
following steady to $2 per cwt higher cash feeder cattle prices
in local markets.
    
    * LEAN HOGS - April were up 2.000 cents per lb at
118.000 cents, and marked a new contract high of 118.225 cents.
June climbed 2.200 cents to 125.700 cents after hitting a
new contract high of 125.925 cents.
    * CME hogs set a new high for a second straight session,
driven by Monday's higher cash hog and record-high wholesale
pork values in anticipation of tighter supplies, analysts and
traders said.
    * Expectations of reduced hog supplies this summer tied to 
the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus, which is fatal to piglets,
pushed deferred hog contracts to new highs.
    * On Tuesday, cash hogs in the Midwest traded $1 to $2 per
cwt higher, hog dealers said.   
    * Government data showed Monday afternoon's wholesale pork
price at $114.94 per cwt, which surpassed Friday's $111.99
record.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Additional reporting
by Meredith Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.