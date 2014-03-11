CME live cattle edged up, hogs again hit new high

March 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle firmed on Tuesday, supported by strong wholesale beef prices, traders and analysts said. * Monday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price climbed $2.88 per cwt from Friday to $238.90. Select cuts jumped $3.12 to $235.99, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. * Grocers to buying beef hand-to-mouth at higher prices due to fewer cattle available than a year ago, an analyst said. * Funds in CME's livestock markets are expected to sell their April long positions and buy deferred months in a process known as the "roll" by followers of the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI). Tuesday is the third of five days for the S&PGSCI procedure. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), April was at 143.850 cents per lb, up 0.700 cent. June was up 0.150 cent at 136.550 cents. * Although packers are expected to bid lower for supplies, futures could remain at a bullish discount to those cash cattle prices this week, traders said. * More cattle up for sale and packers drawing from animals that were contracted against the futures market could pressure cash returns, he said. * Last week, cash cattle moved at $148 per cwt in Texas and Kansas and at $150 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said. FEEDER CATTLE - March was up 0.575 cent at 174.275 cents per lb, its new contract high in electronic trading. April was up 0.475 cents to 176.200 cents, also its fresh contract high * CME feeder cattle futures posted new contract highs following steady to $2 per cwt higher cash feeder cattle prices in local markets. * LEAN HOGS - April were up 2.000 cents per lb at 118.000 cents, and marked a new contract high of 118.225 cents. June climbed 2.200 cents to 125.700 cents after hitting a new contract high of 125.925 cents. * CME hogs set a new high for a second straight session, driven by Monday's higher cash hog and record-high wholesale pork values in anticipation of tighter supplies, analysts and traders said. * Expectations of reduced hog supplies this summer tied to the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus, which is fatal to piglets, pushed deferred hog contracts to new highs. * On Tuesday, cash hogs in the Midwest traded $1 to $2 per cwt higher, hog dealers said. * Government data showed Monday afternoon's wholesale pork price at $114.94 per cwt, which surpassed Friday's $111.99 record. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Additional reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)