CME live cattle rise with record-high beef prices

March 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle firmed on Wednesday in choppy trading, supported by wholesale beef prices that hit a record high in the previous session amid tight supplies, traders said. * CME back month cattle periodically drew support from their discounts to last week's cash prices. * Profit taking and trader caution while awaiting for cash cattle to change hands at times pressured futures. * Funds in CME's livestock markets are expected to sell their April long positions and buy deferred months in a process known as the "roll" by followers of the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI). Wednesday is the fourth of five days for the S&PGSCI procedure. * CME livestock investors eye wintry weather in the U.S. Plains that could delay the delivery of cattle and hogs to packing plants. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:43 a.m. CDT (1343 GMT), April was at 143.450 cents per lb, up 0.225 cent, and June was up 0.075 cent at 136.175 cents. * "We'll probably waddle around until we get something going on the cash side," a trader said. * Isolated cash cattle bids surfaced in Kansas at $146 per cwt with no response from sellers, a feedlot source said. * Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $148 per cwt and $150 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said. * Bullish investors expect packers to spend more for cattle given their much-improved margins and record-high wholesale beef values. * Bearish traders are anticipating weak cash cattle returns as processes reduce production to widen their margins and drive up wholesale beef costs. FEEDER CATTLE - March was up 0.200 cent at 174.125 cents per lb, and April was up 0.175 cents to 175.750 cents. * CME feeder cattle futures gained with live cattle futures and lower corn prices. * LEAN HOGS - April were down 0.250 cents per lb at 116.850 cents, and June was at 124.625 cents, down 0.325 cent. * CME hogs dipped on profit-taking, but Tuesday's higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices mitigated losses, traders said. * Packers continue to compete for hogs that are in short supply due to the spread of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus, which is fatal to piglets, on U.S. farms. * Processors and other buyers of pork are stocking up on product to ward off a potential supply shortage during the spring and summer grilling seasons, an analyst said. * USDA data on Wednesday showed hog weights in Iowa/Minnesota for the week ended last Saturday averaged 282.1 lbs. That was up 0.3 lb from the previous week and 5.2 lbs higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Sophie Hares)