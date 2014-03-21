FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

CME live cattle turn up with cash prices; hogs higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle
turned moderately higher on Friday, supported by short-covering
and sentiment that Thursday's selloff was overdone, traders
said.
    * Better-than-expected cash cattle prices on Thursday
encouraged futures buyers.
    * Caution before Friday afternoon's U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly Cattle-on-Feed report limited CME live
cattle advances. 
    * Analysts expect Friday's data to show increased cattle
placements last month as profitable margins allowed feedlots to
bring in more calves for fattening. 
    * The government will publish the monthly cold storage
report on Friday, which will include total beef and pork stocks
in February.
                                
    LIVE CATTLE -  At 8:43 a.m. CDT (1343 GMT), April was
at 144.825 cents per lb, up 0.400 cent, and June was
0.550 cent higher at 136.750 cents.
    *  "We may be in for a choppy day with fundamentalists
looking at higher cash prices and technicians thinking about
Thursday's market losses," a trader said.
    * On Thursday, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas sold at $150
per cwt, up $2 from a week ago, feedlot sources said. No sales
were reported in Nebraska where cash cattle last week traded
from $151 to $152.
    * Packers spent more for supplies given their positive
margins and fewer cattle available for sale this week, traders
and analysts said.
                        
    FEEDER CATTLE - March was up 0.175 cent at 173.800
cents per lb, and April was 0.550 cent higher at 175.200
cents.
    * CME feeder cattle followed the live cattle market gains.
        
    * LEAN HOGS - April were up 0.900 cent at 125.700
cents per lb, and June was at 131.725 cents, up 0.925
cent.
    * CME hogs drew support from late-Thursday's record-setting
cash hog and wholesale pork prices, traders said.
    * Thursday afternoon's hog price at the closely watched
Iowa/Minnesota market hit a record-high $125.79 per
hundredweight, topping, Wednesday's $122.91 record, according to
USDA.
    * Government data on Thursday showed the afternoon's price
of wholesale pork at $131.26 per cwt, topping Wednesday's
$130.63 record.
    * Packers continue to raise cash hog bids, and processors
are stocking up on pork, to avoid a potential supply shortage
this summer as the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv)
spreads on U.S. farms.
    * Packers are expected to cut production on Friday to offset
supplies currently tightened by the virus.
    * Russia has allowed U.S. pork imports from two firms of
Chinese-owned producer Smithfield Foods Inc after it
received additional guarantees, Russia's veterinary watchdog
(VPSS) said on its website. 
    * "It's positive news for the market, but still doesn't
answer the bigger question about the rest of pork from the
United States," a trader said.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)

