CME live cattle turn up with cash prices; hogs higher

March 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle turned moderately higher on Friday, supported by short-covering and sentiment that Thursday's selloff was overdone, traders said. * Better-than-expected cash cattle prices on Thursday encouraged futures buyers. * Caution before Friday afternoon's U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle-on-Feed report limited CME live cattle advances. * Analysts expect Friday's data to show increased cattle placements last month as profitable margins allowed feedlots to bring in more calves for fattening. * The government will publish the monthly cold storage report on Friday, which will include total beef and pork stocks in February. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:43 a.m. CDT (1343 GMT), April was at 144.825 cents per lb, up 0.400 cent, and June was 0.550 cent higher at 136.750 cents. * "We may be in for a choppy day with fundamentalists looking at higher cash prices and technicians thinking about Thursday's market losses," a trader said. * On Thursday, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas sold at $150 per cwt, up $2 from a week ago, feedlot sources said. No sales were reported in Nebraska where cash cattle last week traded from $151 to $152. * Packers spent more for supplies given their positive margins and fewer cattle available for sale this week, traders and analysts said. FEEDER CATTLE - March was up 0.175 cent at 173.800 cents per lb, and April was 0.550 cent higher at 175.200 cents. * CME feeder cattle followed the live cattle market gains. * LEAN HOGS - April were up 0.900 cent at 125.700 cents per lb, and June was at 131.725 cents, up 0.925 cent. * CME hogs drew support from late-Thursday's record-setting cash hog and wholesale pork prices, traders said. * Thursday afternoon's hog price at the closely watched Iowa/Minnesota market hit a record-high $125.79 per hundredweight, topping, Wednesday's $122.91 record, according to USDA. * Government data on Thursday showed the afternoon's price of wholesale pork at $131.26 per cwt, topping Wednesday's $130.63 record. * Packers continue to raise cash hog bids, and processors are stocking up on pork, to avoid a potential supply shortage this summer as the deadly Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) spreads on U.S. farms. * Packers are expected to cut production on Friday to offset supplies currently tightened by the virus. * Russia has allowed U.S. pork imports from two firms of Chinese-owned producer Smithfield Foods Inc after it received additional guarantees, Russia's veterinary watchdog (VPSS) said on its website. * "It's positive news for the market, but still doesn't answer the bigger question about the rest of pork from the United States," a trader said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci)